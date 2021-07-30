Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that two physicians have recently joined its medical staff representing two separate service lines: Dr. Ausaf Ahmed, specializing in neurology and Dr. Stacy Bowlds, specializing in minimally invasive and robotic general surgery, are now welcoming new patients.
"The addition of these two physicians not only represents the expansion of existing service lines, like general surgery, within Lake Cumberland's offerings, but also the re-establishment of neurology service that we lost due to a physician retirement," shared Robert Parker, Chief Executive Officer at Lake Cumberland. "We hope that the community joins us in welcoming these specialists to Lake Cumberland, embracing their expertise and experience, and adding to the quality care our medical staff provides each and every day."
Ausaf Ahmed, MD specializes in neurology including acute strokes, common movement disorders, the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis, headache syndromes, seizure disorders, and neuro-muscular conditions, among others. He attended Ziauddin Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan, completed a residency at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio and a fellowship at The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Ahmed will be located at the recently re-established Lake Cumberland Neurology Associates, 103 Hardin Lane, Somerset, KY 42503. Appointments may be made by calling 606.451.0300.
Stacey Bowlds, MD, a minimally invasive and robotically trained General Surgeon will join Dr. Benjamin Stivers and Dr. Joseph Eid in practice at Lake Cumberland Surgery Specialists located at 26 Oxford Way, Somerset, KY 42503. Dr. Bowlds attended Morehead State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree, medical school at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and completed her residency at Mercer University/Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. She is originally from Mt. Washington, Kentucky. Appointments may be made with a referral. For additional information on appointments or services, please call 606.425.4298.
Additional information about each of these physicians can be found on the hospital's Find a Doctor portal at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/find-a-doctor.
