Learning about the COVID-19 vaccine

"Dr. Drake, would you please call the family of your patient and make recommendations to them regarding care of their family member who has COVID-19," asked the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospitalist.
This patient had been under my care for 32 years and had the known risk factors of advanced age, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and being a male and was being maintained on a ventilator. I discussed his condition, the complications he had and the lab studies with the hospitalist. I then called the intensive care nurse who was caring for my patient and discussed his condition with her. Then I had the difficult and heart breaking task of calling and discussing with the family my recommendations. His family had called me on New Year's Eve at midnight with complications from COVID-19 and I recommended he go to the ER.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, as of a January 10 Lake Cumberland District Health Department E-mail, had 96 percent of ICU COVID-19 beds filled and 33 percent of ventilator capacity.
The LCDHD notes the following places visited prior to isolation from COVID-19 as:
* Businesses
* Schools
* Family and Long-term care residential facilities
* UP to 10% of cases are not tied to any particular event
* 60 cases were related to Christmas family gatherings. In gatherings of 10 there is a 20% chance someone will get COVID infection.
WE still must practice social distancing, proper wearing of masks, washing our hands and using sanitizer and crowd avoidance and gatherings of ten or more.
Most hospitalized patients have at least one ongoing symptom six months after infection. These include weakness and fatigue (63%), anxiety and depression (23%) and sleep difficulty (26%).
There have been 21 cases of anaphylaxis out of 2 million doses or 11 per million doses on average. The majority have been in patients with documented allergies or allergic reactions usually within 13 minutes of the vaccination.
The protective effect of the vaccine starts about 12 days after the initial vaccine and the full protective effect requires 2 doses. The Pfizer vaccine shows efficacy against new variants of the virus.
Currently the US government is withholding 50% of the vaccines due to concerns that manufacturing is not up to the task of meeting the increased demand and to ensure maximum efficacy as the vaccines are to be given at specific intervals. President elect Biden has pledged to release every available dose when he takes office.
Moderna vaccine come in shipments of 100 doses. If there is surplus after phase 1A recipients (Nursing home residents and staff) or phase 1B (Medical staff and first responders) then the state has authorized that vaccine be made immediately available to the public which is what happened last week at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Unfortunately there was not enough doses for all who had heard on social media that there was surplus.
Future vaccination information may be obtained by calling 1-800-722-5725, the LCDHD website, Ky.gov and check out the Governors announcements or Face book.
The WHO recommends that pregnant women not be vaccinated. Those that are pregnant and work in high risk professions should discuss the vaccine with their physician. You should not stop breast feeding if you receive the vaccine.
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.