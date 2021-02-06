Learning to take care of your heart 

In the United States, two people die every minute from heart disease. Currently, heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, killing more people than cancer, AIDs, and car wrecks combine. In addition, around 35 percent of the population is living with some form of heart disease.
Heart disease and cardiovascular disease are two terms that mean the same thing. These terms refer to all diseases of the heart and blood vessels. For example. Heart disease includes heart attacks, strokes, atherosclerosis, heart failure and other conditions of the heart and blood vessels. Many of these diseases have a similar underlying cause, a build up of fat in blood vessels.
Many of the factors that lead to heart disease are things you can not control. Individuals with a family history, who are older, or certain races/ethnicities like African Americans or Mexican Americans are at increased risk for developing heart disease. However, the following risk factors can be managed.
If you smoke, quit. Limit your sodium (salt), sugar, processed foods, and unhealthy fats. Get moving at least 30 minutes daily, 5 times a week.
Begin by choosing heart healthy foods, that are low in saturated fat or trans-fat. Great options include whole grains items, fruits, and vegetables. These foods are high in fiber, which can help prevent the development of fatty build up in the blood vessels and make a difference in the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood.
Saturated fats are solid at room temperature. These are the types of fats that can build up in your blood vessels. Examples of food with saturated fat and that you need to watch include cheese, butter, lard, fatty meats like beef, lamp pork or processed meats. Packaged cookies, pastries and desserts that have lots of sugar should be limited.
Picture your blood vessels like a straw. Imagine trying to push saturated fat through your blood vessels. What happens? It gets clogged because it is a solid at room temperature and blood cannot flow through. Imagine trying to pour unsaturated fats through your straw, they flow right through. Now you can see why liquid fats are healthier than solid ones.
For more Heart Healthy Tips, contact your Pulaski County Extension Office. Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran's status, or physical or mental disability.
With this cold weather, how about a healthy vegetable soup?
Vegetable Soup
2 tablespoon oil
1 ½ cups chopped onion
2 cups chopped carrots
1 ¼ cups celery
4 cloves garlic, minced
4 cans low sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth
2-14.5-ounce cans diced tomatoes, undrained
3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
1 can green beans
1 can corn
1 can peas
Salt and pepper to taste, plus other herbs added that you might like
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, carrots and celery and sauté 4 minutes, then add garlic and sauté 30 seconds longer. Add in broth, tomatoes, potatoes, and spices to taste. Bring to a boil, then add green beans. Reduce heat to medium low, cover and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 to 30 minutes. Then add corn and peas and cook 5 minutes longer. Makes 15 cups with 100 calories per cup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.