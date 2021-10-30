One of the most valuable things you can do to support pollinators and other invertebrates is to provide them the winter cover they need.
You've probably already done other things for these pollinators, like planting the right plants and protecting them from pesticides. Many pollinators need the winter cover of fallen leaves and standing dead plant material.
It's likely just a habit, but many gardeners believe that fall is the time to 'tidy up the garden'. While this makes sense for vegetable gardens (diseases, especially, can overwinter on old plants), it doesn't make a lot of sense for other parts of the garden.
FOR THE
BUTTERFLIES
While monarch migration is a well-known phenomenon, it's not the norm when it comes to butterflies. In fact, the vast majority of butterflies and moths overwinter in the landscape as an egg, caterpillar, chrysalis, or adult.
In all but the warmest climates, these butterflies use leaf litter for winter cover. Great spangled fritillary and wooly bear caterpillars tuck themselves into a pile of leaves for protection from cold weather and predators. Red-banded hairstreaks lay their eggs on fallen oak leaves, which become the first food of the caterpillars when they emerge. Luna moths and swallowtail butterflies disguise their cocoons and chrysalises as dried leaves, blending in with the "real" leaves.
FOR THE BEES
Beyond butterflies, bumble bees also rely on leaf litter for protection. At the end of summer, mated queen bumble bees burrow only an inch or two into the earth to hibernate for winter. An extra thick layer of leaves is welcome protection from the elements.
There are so many animals that live in leaves: spiders, snails, worms, beetles, millipedes, mites, and more--that support the chipmunks, turtles, birds, and amphibians that rely on these insects for food.
It's easy to see how important leaves are to sustaining the natural web of life.
LEAVES AND LAWNS
According to a 2005 NASA estimate, there are around 40 million acres of lawn in the continental US - it's the biggest 'crop' we grow. This disproportionate ratio of lawn to garden is the main reason we rake, mow, and blow.
To mimic the natural ecosystem an animal needs, a layer of leaves needs to be at least a couple inches thick. While this would be too much for turf to handle, research has shown that lawns actually benefit from a thin layer of leaves. The rest can be piled up around ornamental trees, shrubs, and perennials to no ill effect.
If possible, do not shred leaves since eggs, caterpillars, and chrysalises may be destroyed. Where they can be left whole, that should be the practice. In fact, leaves can provide you free mulch for many plants in your landscape.
This article came from the Xerces Society and can be found in its entirety here: https://xerces.org/blog/leave-the-leaves
