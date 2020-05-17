'Let's all wear our facemask'

Dining out at your favorite restaurant is not an option right now, but you can continue to support our restaurants through takeout and delivery. There is no evidence to show that food will transfer COVID-19, and current research shows the risk of viruses being transferred to food packaging is very low. The greatest risk of contracting the virus is from people who have the virus.
The law requires restaurants to train their employees in food safety and sanitation to keep consumers safe. But you can reduce your risk by following appropriate recommendations at home, as well. If you decide to order takeout or delivery, order from restaurants you trust, and follow some of these guidelines.
Check the health department scores on the internet. You can also call the restaurant to ask what precautions they are taking. Most of our dining in restaurants do not deliver, so when picking up your food, pick up your food after peak hours to avoid crowds. Put disposable gloves on before going into the restaurant or accepting a delivery to your house. Take the glove off after sanitizing your credit card and before driving away. You will need to wear a face mask before going into the restaurant or accepting a delivery.
Whether you pick up or choose delivery, use gloves to handle the packaging, or wipe the packaging with a sanitizing wipe. Throw away the packaging immediately and wash your hands before eating. We can't stress enough about washing your hands often during the day and each time you touch or receive items from others.
Serve the food you get on individual plates. Don't eat out of the container. Use your own utensils unless the utensils are in a sealed package. You can save your leftovers in your own packaging. Be sure to wipe your table with a disinfectant wipe. Our local restaurants need your support, so try to order some of your meals from our restaurant during the week. When the ban is lifted, when going into a restaurant you may still need to wear a face mask. Just check with the restaurant before going in for service. If everyone wears a mask, individuals protect one another, reducing overall community transmission. It's still important to help prevent transmission by practicing social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others in public, staying home as much as possible and washing hands frequently and properly.
Our local farmers have delicious strawberries available at their farms. Support our local farmers by buying products from their sites.
When making jams and jellies, sugar is necessary for the gel to form. Sugar also acts as a preserving agent and contributes flavor. Do not attempt to reduce the amount of sugar in regular jam and jelly recipes because syrupy gel will form. If your jam or jelly does not set up after cooling, it can be remade. Possible reasons for jam or jelly not setting up include overripe fruit, fruit lacking the proper acidity, too much or not enough sugar, trying to increase the recipe, not using a full rolling boil, the use of old pectin, or a mistake in measurement. For more information and free publications on home canning, check with the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Home Canning Strawberry Jam
4 cups crushed strawberries (about 2 quarts of strawberries)
7 cups sugar
1 pouch, or 3 ounces of liquid pectin
8 or 9 half pint jars and 8 or 9 two-piece metal caps for jars
*Fill a water bath canner half full of clean warm water. Center the canner over the burner and preheat the water to 180 degrees. It will take about 20 minutes for the water to begin to boil.
Sort and wash fully ripen strawberries; remove the stems and caps. Crush the strawberries. Measure the 4 cups of crushed strawberries into a large saucepan. Add sugar and mix well. Place on high heat and stirring constantly, bring quickly to a full boil with bubbles over the entire surface. Boil hard for one minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in liquid pectin. Skim off the foam.
Ladle the hot strawberry jam immediately into hot half pint jars, leaving ¼ inch headspace. Wipe the jar rims with a dampened clean paper towel; center washed lids on jars and apply bands fingertip tight. Do not over tighten.
Load filled jars into water bath canner, inside of the canning rack one at a time using a jar lifter, or by placing the jars on the canning rack and lowering the full rack into the hot water. You always want to keep the jars upright and not touching. Add boiling water to cover the jars by one to two inches if more hot water is needed. Turn the heat up so the water boils vigorously and place the lid on the canner. Begin timing the process when the water has reached a full boil. Process the strawberry jam in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes. The water must remain at a boil for the 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and remove the canner lid. Wait five minutes before removing the jars. Remove jars from canner, keeping them upright. Carefully place them onto a towel. After 24 hours, test seals and remove bands. Label and store sealed jars in a cool, dark, dry place. (*If you do not have an official water bath canner with a canning rack, you can use any deep stock pot with lid that will hold enough water to cover the jars. Use aluminum foil or dish towel on the bottom of the pot. Be sure the jars don't touch and don't ever set the jars directly on the bottom of the pot. Use a gentle boil when using the stock pot because you don't want to knock the jars over touch each other because they may break.)
If you have old canning jars you not longer need or use, donate them to the Extension Office. They will be given to people that need jars for canning.
We have people making face mask for the community. Materials, thread and elastic are needed for these people who are donating their time. The supplies can be left in the tote at the Pulaski Extension Office.
Remember it is important for you to complete your 2020 Census form. You can choose to respond online, by phone or by mail. The census affects the amount of funding our community receives, how our community plans and our representation in government. Everyone needed to be counted. Please respond.
