4-H encourages young people to set and achieve their goals. To that end, the Kentucky 4-H Achievement Program was created to reward ambitious and accomplished young people throughout the state. Motivation and the use of incentives are important to positive youth development. 4-H Youth Development programs provide opportunities for creativity in a learn-by-doing environment and encourage youth to become involved in projects and activities. The 4-H Achievement Program is intended to recognize 4-H participants who have outstanding accomplishments and to provide incentive for youth to increase their knowledge, skills and abilities.
Pulaski County 4-H had two members achieve their Clover Level 1 Award for the 2019-2020 program year. Congratulations to Taylor Burnett and Gabe Urgelles on this accomplishment!
The time to submit applications for the 2020-2021 4-H Program year will be this November. Contact Pulaski County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, Jennifer Cole to learn about the 4-H Achievement Program: 606-679-6361 or jennifer_cole@uky.edu
