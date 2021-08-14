Local circuit court clerk participates in college June 27-30 in Covington

Circuit court clerks from across the commonwealth met for their first educational program since COVID-19 prevented in-person meetings in 2020. Pulaski County Circuit Court Clerk J.S. Flynn attended the college June 27-30 in Covington.
"After a long and challenging year, the circuit clerks were excited to get together for our summer college," said Bell County Circuit Court Clerk Colby Slusher, who was elected at the college to a one-year term as president of the Kentucky Association of Circuit Court Clerks. "We had a lot of topics and updates to cover, including a discussion about how our offices adapted operations to serve the public during the pandemic."
Circuit clerks were able to earn continuing education credits at the college, which was hosted by the KACCC's Education Committee and the Division of Education Services at the Administrative Office of the Courts.
One session focused on the progress being made to transition all of Kentucky's driver's licensing services from the Offices of Circuit Court Clerk to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. As of Aug. 12, services had been moved from 40 circuit clerk offices to driver's licensing regional offices. The other 80 counties are scheduled to make the change by June 30, 2022. Kentuckians can now obtain driver's licenses and ID cards at any of the regional offices, regardless of where they live or whether their county has transitioned. Residents in counties that have not made the change yet can still get the items at their local circuit clerk office if they want.
The college included a session on how circuit clerks can assist people with probate and mental health cases and provided an overview of changes to juvenile court rules. Circuit clerks also participated in discussions on best practices based on the population size of their counties and learned about how generational differences can affect diversity and inclusion.
The circuit clerks learned how to obtain data from the Kentucky Court of Justice's new website to improve their work and received an update about the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks' Trust for Life program. Kentuckians can register to be an organ donor at their local Office of Circuit Court Clerk or at donatelifeky.org.
The college featured several special guests. The circuit clerks took part in a discussion with the justices of the Supreme Court of Kentucky and the AOC director. Gov. Andy Beshear also spoke at the college, as did Sen. Chris McDaniel of Kenton County and Rep. Ed Massey of Boone County. The legislators reviewed the 2021 session of the Kentucky General Assembly and looked ahead to the 2022 budget session. McDaniel is chairman of the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee and Massey is chairman of the House Judicial Committee.
