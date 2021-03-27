Will the Summer of 2021 be the year Americans can resume travel overseas?
Dr. Jonathan Moore, local physician and Ph.D. candidate in Biblical archaeology is betting on it.
In June of this year, after several canceled trips and rescheduled excavations in 2020, Moore will once again be leading a group to Israel for what he thinks will be an incredibly unique time to travel to Israel.
According to Moore, who has been studying and guiding in Israel for over ten years during his Masters and Ph.D. studies, tour prices and crowds are estimated to be as low as they have been in many years making now a great time to walk in the steps of Jesus.
"I'm sure I'm like many that are anxious not only to travel overseas again but to also see Israel. Even though I've been there many times, I always get excited about going back…There is no place like it" Moore says.
"The best part for me is seeing the emotion and impact on those who are experiencing Israel for the first time….it hit me hard my first time and it usually does for everyone when they see Jerusalem and the lands beyond for the first time..."
With COVID-19 cases across the United States declining even more sharply than experts anticipated and with a clear indication that trend will continue, the expectation is that the rate of serious illness and death will plummet even faster than cases, as high-risk populations are vaccinated. Though COVID vaccinations will likely be required for international travel (especially travel to Israel), even academics who have spent the pandemic delivering ominous warnings have shifted their tone to cautiously optimistic now that vaccination rates are exploding.
For Moore, the resumption of archaeological excavations at Shiloh will be a welcome sight as his Ph.D. studies can finally resume.
"Yea, it's a lot of work, but it's also a dream come true to be involved with such an incredible group of people who are experts in their fields searching for what ancient city of Biblical site of Shiloh reveals to us today"
Collaborating through Associates for Biblical Research, Moore will be arranging his group to have the opportunity to participate in the dig at Shiloh after their week-long tour of Israel as an optional add-on.
Located about an hour north of Jerusalem, Shiloh sits on the route known as the Way of the Patriarchs in Samaria, the heart of biblical Israel. Shiloh was the first capital of ancient Israel and it's a sacred spot because the Tabernacle resided here and this was the place for over 300 years where people came to connect with God.
If you are interested in joining Dr. Moore for his summer Israel tour along with the opportunity to participate in the Shiloh excavations, there is still time. For pricing, itinerary, or a brochure, you can email Moore and his team at scsrecipes@yahoo.com or text: 606-224-3350 for more information. The trip dates are June 26-July 4, 2021. Add-on dates are available for participation in the Shiloh Excavations starting July 5.
