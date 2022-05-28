Erin Lorae Atwell, representing Pulaski County High School, and Samantha Marie Ledford, representing Somerset High School, participated in the 91st Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival through May 29.
The festival also features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival around the Pineville courthouse square. The KMLF weekend kicked off Thursday evening and continues Saturday morning with the Gala Parade at 10 a.m. and the crowning of the 2022 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m. by Governor Andy Beshear. More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org
