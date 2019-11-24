• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Subway

4175 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

El Ranchito

3705 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Adams Grocery

25 Sandy Gap

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Over Easy Bistro

65A U.S. 2227

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Equipment unclean/hood vent; Food containers unclean; Floors unclean.

Somerview Personal Care

202 N. Main Street

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Hand sink operational at time of follow-up.

Express Mart

588 Ky. 39

Rating Score: Food Service:100; Retail Food: 100.

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Somerview Personal Care

202 North Main Street

Rating Score: 94

Violations: (original inspection) No date marking on lunch meat-- immediate correction; Seal on reach-in freezer in poor repair; Hand washing sink not operational at time of inspection -- followup in 10 days.

