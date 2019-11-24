• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Subway
4175 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
El Ranchito
3705 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Adams Grocery
25 Sandy Gap
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Over Easy Bistro
65A U.S. 2227
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Equipment unclean/hood vent; Food containers unclean; Floors unclean.
Somerview Personal Care
202 N. Main Street
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Hand sink operational at time of follow-up.
Express Mart
588 Ky. 39
Rating Score: Food Service:100; Retail Food: 100.
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Somerview Personal Care
202 North Main Street
Rating Score: 94
Violations: (original inspection) No date marking on lunch meat-- immediate correction; Seal on reach-in freezer in poor repair; Hand washing sink not operational at time of inspection -- followup in 10 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.