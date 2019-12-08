• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Steak N Shake
2561 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 86
Violations: Personal drinks stored above food products in the walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and dry-food storage area; milk dispenser unclean/sour odor; all milk shake mixers unclean/fabric from wiping cloths; vegetable slicer unclean; food out of temperature in reach-in cooler, noodles at 65 degrees, bag of lettuce at 65 degrees -- items discarded; one milk shake mixer in poor repair; water buildup in small reach-in cooler; cheese machine in poor repair; ceiling in milkshake station unclean; inside of ice cream freezer unclean; frontline hand sink not working; seats in dining area in poor repair.
Steak N Shake
2561 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 89
Violations:(Follow-up visit) Persons in charge violation -- repeat critical violations; milkshake mixers unclean from previous night; food in reach-in prep cooler out of temperature at 55-58 degrees (hamburger patties, shell eggs, chicken breast discarded); water buildup in reach-in cooler with frontline sprayer at milkshake counter in poor repair; cheese machine in poor repair; reach-in prep table not holding temperature; seats in dining area in poor repair. Follow up scheduled.
Speedy Taco
15295 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Walls/vents in poor repair/unclean.
Yamato Japanese Steak House
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Sushi rice not properly time labeled; Sake storage container in poor repair.
Valero Express
401 Monticello St.
Rating Score: Food Service: 97; Retail Food: 100
Violations: Inside bottom of refrigerator soiled; mop sink and hand sink faucets in poor repair; kitchen area floors unclean.
Penn Station
849 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Floors in hard-to-reach areas soiled; proper chemical test strips not available.
