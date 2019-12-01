• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Baskin Robins
3620 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Corner Express
77 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Lake Cumberland Outdoors Inc.
2234 Hwy. 90
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Country Inn Suits
515 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Storage shelving unclean.
Baxter's Coffee Drive-Thru
530 Ogden Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Eubank Pizza
4546 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
Crossroads IGA #775
1830 E. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 94; Retail Food: 99
Violations: Date marking not provided on deli meats -- immediate correction, employee placed dates in meats; Hot bar door in poor repair; no chemical test strips provided; door in kitchen not properly sealed, door in back storage area not properly sealed.
