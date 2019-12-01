• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Baskin Robins

3620 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Corner Express

77 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Lake Cumberland Outdoors Inc.

2234 Hwy. 90

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Country Inn Suits

515 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Storage shelving unclean.

Baxter's Coffee Drive-Thru

530 Ogden Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Eubank Pizza

4546 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

Crossroads IGA #775

1830 E. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service: 94; Retail Food: 99

Violations: Date marking not provided on deli meats -- immediate correction, employee placed dates in meats; Hot bar door in poor repair; no chemical test strips provided; door in kitchen not properly sealed, door in back storage area not properly sealed.

