• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Sip N Scoops Cafe
10275 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Deli ham not date marked properly--discarded; Boxes of food product stored on floor; coffee straws not displayed properly.
Eubank Pizza
10275 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Food containers/products stored on floor in kitchen and outside storage building; unpainted/unsealed wall behind prep area; hood vent unclean.
Hillside Pantry
2070 Etna Road
Rating Score: Food Service: 98. Retail Food: 100
Violations: Deli meats not properly date marked.
Hometown IGA
470 East Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Wendy's Wonderland III
4996 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Wendy's South
5449 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Modern Distributors TTAI
100 Pin Oak Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Ruckels Restaurant
192 W. Hwy. 70
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Food stored on floor; food containers unclean/utensil storage; floor unclean in hard to reach areas; cluttered throughout.
Old Town Grill
4150 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Dish machine not sanitizing--use sanitizer until repaired; knife rack and knives on rack unclean.
Sonny's BBQ
70 Sonny's Way
Rating Score: 94
Violations: Outside of equipment handles unclean; cooler door seals in poor repair -doors won't properly close; inside of walk-in near door insulation exposed; Meats in holding cabinet at 130 degrees-food reheated to 165 and heater turned up (corrected).
