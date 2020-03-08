• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Sip N Scoops Cafe

10275 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Deli ham not date marked properly--discarded; Boxes of food product stored on floor; coffee straws not displayed properly.

Eubank Pizza

10275 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Food containers/products stored on floor in kitchen and outside storage building; unpainted/unsealed wall behind prep area; hood vent unclean.

Hillside Pantry

2070 Etna Road

Rating Score: Food Service: 98. Retail Food: 100

Violations: Deli meats not properly date marked.

Hometown IGA

470 East Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Wendy's Wonderland III

4996 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Wendy's South

5449 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Modern Distributors TTAI

100 Pin Oak Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Ruckels Restaurant

192 W. Hwy. 70

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Food stored on floor; food containers unclean/utensil storage; floor unclean in hard to reach areas; cluttered throughout.

Old Town Grill

4150 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Dish machine not sanitizing--use sanitizer until repaired; knife rack and knives on rack unclean.

Sonny's BBQ

70 Sonny's Way

Rating Score: 94

Violations: Outside of equipment handles unclean; cooler door seals in poor repair -doors won't properly close; inside of walk-in near door insulation exposed; Meats in holding cabinet at 130 degrees-food reheated to 165 and heater turned up (corrected).

