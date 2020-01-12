• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Steak N Shake
2561 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Follow-up inspection: Water buildup in reach-in cooler on front line-cheese machine in poor repair; seats in dining in poor repair.
914 Express Mart
41 Jordan's Way
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
M&M Market
2200 Hwy. 461
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Hampton's Service Center
7789 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
The Market on Main
3661 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Chubby Buddy/Wagon Wheel
10745 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 89
Violations: Hood vent has grease build-up; floors around grill and throughout kitchen heavily soiled; floor in poor repair at fryer; equipment unclean throughout kitchen-grease build-up and debris; no scoop at handsink (corrected); ice machine in poor repair and unclean inside; food in hot well at 85-118 degrees (reheated); no sanitizer in dish machine (corrected); three compartment sink handles soiled; storage shelves unclean throughout kitchen; ceiling tiles in poor repair/vents unclean; linen under front line dry racks unclean; personal items stored with foods; sink sprayer in sink; water filler soiled and in poor repair; mop head heavily soiled; soda nozzles soiled. Discussed with owner regarding complaint of improper food handling procedures.
Burnside Shell
8591 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
