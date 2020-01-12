• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Steak N Shake

2561 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Follow-up inspection: Water buildup in reach-in cooler on front line-cheese machine in poor repair; seats in dining in poor repair.

914 Express Mart

41 Jordan's Way

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

M&M Market

2200 Hwy. 461

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Hampton's Service Center

7789 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

The Market on Main

3661 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Chubby Buddy/Wagon Wheel

10745 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 89

Violations: Hood vent has grease build-up; floors around grill and throughout kitchen heavily soiled; floor in poor repair at fryer; equipment unclean throughout kitchen-grease build-up and debris; no scoop at handsink (corrected); ice machine in poor repair and unclean inside; food in hot well at 85-118 degrees (reheated); no sanitizer in dish machine (corrected); three compartment sink handles soiled; storage shelves unclean throughout kitchen; ceiling tiles in poor repair/vents unclean; linen under front line dry racks unclean; personal items stored with foods; sink sprayer in sink; water filler soiled and in poor repair; mop head heavily soiled; soda nozzles soiled. Discussed with owner regarding complaint of improper food handling procedures.

Burnside Shell

8591 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100. Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

