• 85-100 - pass inspection.
• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.
• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
The Old Country Store
Address not provided by Health Department
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Wendy's Wonderland Inc.
4996 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 95
Violations: Inside of coolers soiled at bottom; Back door not sealed; storage area cluttered.
Taco Bell
229 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Cooler in poor repair; inside of equipment and outside of equipment soiled; Clean utensils stored in unclean container/box of cups stored directly on floor; floors throughout soiled.
Long John Silvers
3218 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floor around fryer in poor repair.
Pulaski County Senior Center
125 E. University Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Mill Springs Pizza
70 Hwy. 235
Rating Score: 97
Violations: Food not protected during storage/container on top of other product; Hood and equipment unclean.
UK Leadership Center
Address not provided by Health Department
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Ice machine must leave vent or air gap.
Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp
Address not provided by Health Department
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Hardees Cruise Mart
5705 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
The Highlands
225 Norfleet Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Ray's Jamerican Grill
204 Grande Avenue
Rating Score: Not listed
Violations: No violations-OK to open.
The Neighborhood
100 Neighborhood Way
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floors unclean.
Camp Victory
No address provided by Health Department
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
SKYHope Recover Center
77 Union Street.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Bray's Diner
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 95
Violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food; inside of cooler is soiled; plates stored improperly at buffet and prep table/utensils stored improperly; leak at three-compartment sink.
