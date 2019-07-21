• 85-100 - pass inspection.

• 70-84 - must be re-inspected within 30 days.

• Under 70 - a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn't reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

The Old Country Store

Address not provided by Health Department

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Wendy's Wonderland Inc.

4996 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 95

Violations: Inside of coolers soiled at bottom; Back door not sealed; storage area cluttered.

Taco Bell

229 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Cooler in poor repair; inside of equipment and outside of equipment soiled; Clean utensils stored in unclean container/box of cups stored directly on floor; floors throughout soiled.

Long John Silvers

3218 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floor around fryer in poor repair.

Pulaski County Senior Center

125 E. University Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Mill Springs Pizza

70 Hwy. 235

Rating Score: 97

Violations: Food not protected during storage/container on top of other product; Hood and equipment unclean.

UK Leadership Center

Address not provided by Health Department

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Ice machine must leave vent or air gap.

Lake Cumberland 4-H Camp

Address not provided by Health Department

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Hardees Cruise Mart

5705 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

The Highlands

225 Norfleet Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Ray's Jamerican Grill

204 Grande Avenue

Rating Score: Not listed

Violations: No violations-OK to open.

The Neighborhood

100 Neighborhood Way

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floors unclean.

Camp Victory

No address provided by Health Department

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

SKYHope Recover Center

77 Union Street.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Bray's Diner

370 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 95

Violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat food; inside of cooler is soiled; plates stored improperly at buffet and prep table/utensils stored improperly; leak at three-compartment sink.

Tags