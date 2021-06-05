Two local high school students, Ansley Mounce (Southwestern High School) and Peyton Phillippi (Somerset High School), represented the University of Somerset (US) in the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament on Wednesday, as winners of the #GolfWithUS contest.
The pair was selected from among contest entrants who shared US social media posts and/or were nominated by area high school golf coaches to play for free in this year's tournament at Eagle's Nest Country Club.
"Our entire US team was proud to have Ansley and Peyton representing the University in the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber's annual golf tournament," said Michael Keck, University of Somerset vice president and chief development officer. "We have bright, dedicated local students just like these in mind, as we work toward establishing a world-class research institution right here in the heart of the Lake Cumberland region."
Mounce will be a freshman at Southwestern High School this fall, and Phillippi will be a sophomore at Somerset High School. Both students participate on their respective schools' varsity golf teams.
"I love that Somerset and Pulaski County are working to build a four-year university," said Mounce. "That will provide more opportunities closer to home."
The University of Somerset will be Kentucky's only private research university -- focused upon equipping students for cutting-edge careers of the future, valuing free inquiry and expression, and emphasizing a culture of character over approval.
"As we work toward creating America's next great university here in Somerset, it is exciting to interact with talented young Pulaski Countians like Ansley Mounce and Peyton Phillippi, who will be future leaders in our community, our commonwealth, and our country," said Keck.
To learn more about the University of Somerset's unique vision to reimagine higher education or to make a tax-deductible investment in their mission, please visit www.UniversityOfSomerset.org.
