Local siblings and 2021 Rogers Scholars Elizabeth and Samuel Dalton recently completed community service projects as part of the prestigious program.
Elizabeth purchased, wrapped, and delivered Christmas gifts to elder members of First Christian Church for her community service project. She coordinated a "Secret Santa for Seniors" project to make sure elder church members were not forgotten during the holidays.
"I have always felt that Christmas was a time for family, and it saddens me knowing that there are people in my community whose family cannot visit them for the holidays," she said. "The reactions from people impacted by my project made the stress, gas, money, and effort all worth it. I was glad that I was able to provide some Christmas spirit to some people who may not get to experience such feelings otherwise."
Samuel organized a holiday campaign to provide food and toys for the Pulaski County Animal Shelter. He placed collection boxes at First Christian Church of Somerset and other community locations for volunteers to drop off donations for his "Fur-liz Navidad" community service project.
"This project was a very meaningful experience," he said. "My love of animals has been a constant throughout my life and being able to help the animal shelter was very fulfilling."
Both Daltons attend Pulaski County High School.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development's Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
