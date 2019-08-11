Local Student Attends National Beta Leadership Camp

Madeline Peterson, an 8th grader at Southern Middle School, joined over 170 of her peers from all over the country in Greeneville, TN for the National Beta Junior Leadership Camp. Elementary and middle school Beta members from across the nation gathered for leadership training. Members spent the week working alongside nationally-recognized speakers and National Beta staff in a variety of leadership and team-building activities and adventures. Members also participated in leadership challenges, spent time working on curriculum, and participated in the team challenge at the end of the week. Madeline has shown true leadership skills as she worked her way through the week's events.
"I am so glad that I got to experience this amazing camp filled with such wonderful people," she stated.
Madeline is the daughter of Michael and Julie Peterson of Nancy. She will be serving as Southern Middle's Beta Club President this year.
About National Beta
National Beta is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. Since its beginnings in 1934, National Beta has been committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12. The organization recognizes outstanding achievement, promotes character and social responsibility, encourages service involvement to school and community, and fosters leadership skills.
For more information about National Beta visit, betaclub.org
