Local student signs to become future agriculture teacher Local student signs to become future agriculture teacher

Students from across the state of Kentucky gathered together at the Kentucky FFA State Convention on June 12, 2019 to sign letters of intent to become agriculture teachers with their respective universities. The students are current high school seniors and college students who are changing their majors to agricultural education.
Rhianna Dick of Somerset was one of the students that signed to teach agriculture. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky.
When asked why she wanted to peruse a career in agriculture education she responded I chose Ag Ed because I fell in love with the future of Agriculture my freshman year. I've always wanted to be a teacher but I want to teach what I love to do, which is anything agriculture. I want to be able to help students grow in leadership, responsibility, and to take pride in agriculture and FFA. Agricultural education teaches students about agriculture, food and natural resources. Through these subjects, agricultural educators teach students a wide variety of skills, including science, math, communications, leadership, management and technology.
Agricultural Education uses a three-circle model of instruction. These are classroom and laboratory instruction, leadership development, and experiential learning. The successful integration of each of these three components results in a strong program that produces well rounded individuals who are prepared to be leaders in agriculture, business, and industry.
It is estimated that there will be hundreds of unfilled positions across the United States this year, simply because not enough students are choosing to be agricultural educators, so it is imperative that we encourage our students to enter the classroom.
This Teach Ag Signing Day event is a component of the National Teach Ag Campaign, an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education, led by the National Association of Agricultural Educators. It is funded by the CHS Foundation, DuPont Pioneer, and Growth Energy as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. The National Teach Ag Campaign raises awareness of the need to recruit and retain quality and diverse agriculture teachers, encourages others to consider a career in teaching agriculture, and celebrates the positive contributions that agriculture teachers make in their schools and communities. For more information about the National Teach Ag Campaign, please visit www.naae.org/teachag.
