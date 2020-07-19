DANVILLE, Ky. (April 28, 2020) - Area students have been named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
Sarah Hail is the daughter of Michael and Charlotte Hail of Somerset and is a graduate of Somerset High School.
Will Perkins is the son of Jeffrey and Kimberly Perkins of Somerset and is a graduate of Somerset High School.
Centre College, founded in 1819, is a U.S. News top-50 national liberal arts college, among Forbes top-15 colleges and universities in the South seven years in a row, and included in Colleges That Change Lives.
