DANVILLE, Ky. (March 15, 2021) - Area students have been named to the dean's list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.

Crab Orchard

A graduate of Pulaski County High School, Sam Smith's parent is Michelle Reynolds of Crab Orchard.

Somerset

A graduate of Somerset High School, Sarah Hail's parents are Michael and Charlotte Hail of Somerset.

A graduate of Somerset High School, Parker Skidmore's parents are Anthony and Sheila Skidmore of Somerset.

Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.

