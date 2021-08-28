Area students have been named to the dean's list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of Pulaski County High School, Sam Smith's parent is Michelle Reynolds of Crab Orchard.
A graduate of Southwestern High School, Skylar Strunk's parents are Brian Strunk of Science Hill and Stacy Hennessey of Fredericksbrg, Va..
A graduate of Southwestern High School, Timothy Edwards's parents are Timothy and Patricia Edwards of Somerset.
A graduate of Somerset High School, Sarah Hail's parents are Michael and Charlotte Hail of Somerset.
A graduate of Somerset High School, Ainsley Wooldridge's parents are Paul Wooldridge and Beth Wooldridge of Somerset.
Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
