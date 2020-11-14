Several local residents were named to Centre College's Deans List for the winter/spring term.
Those include:
Sam Smith. A graduate of Pulaski County High School, Sam Smith's parent is Michelle Reynolds of Crab Orchard.
Timothy Edwards. A graduate of Southwestern High School, Timothy Edwards's parents are Timothy and Patricia Edwards of Somerset.
Sarah Hail. A graduate of Somerset High School, Sarah Hail's parents are Michael and Charlotte Hail of Somerset.
Ashley Wahlman. A graduate of Southwestern High School, Ashley Wahlman's parents are Deanna and Randy Wahlman of Somerset.
The Dean's List is an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
