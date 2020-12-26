The academic honors' dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Elijah McKinney of Brodhead, KY
Kyle McKnight of Crab Orchard, KY
Matthew Brown of Somerset, KY
Katelyn Claunch of Somerset, KY
Shanon Dobbs of Somerset, KY
Mackenzie Haste of Somerset, KY
Chelsie Loveless of Somerset, KY
Chandler Maggard of Somerset, KY
Gary Perry of Somerset, KY
Ali Ricks of Somerset, KY
Derhonda Ridener of Somerset, KY
Natosha Young of Somerset, KY
Kathryn Bales of Somerset, KY
Melissa Bowling of Somerset, KY
Kaitlynn Gover of Somerset, KY
Hannah Kennedy of Somerset, KY
Joey McClendon of Somerset, KY
Lillie Pelphrey of Somerset, KY
Emily Campbell of Bronston, KY
Taylor Williams of Burnside, KY
Haylee Ridner of Ferguson, KY
Chelsey Mitchell of nancy, KY
Tanya Roberts of Nancy, KY
Hillary Roy of Nancy, KY
Jaime Excellent of Science Hill, KY
Bradford Burton of Eubank, KY
Ashlyn Summers of Eubank, KY
Elsa Dishman of Monticello, KY
Sarah Gregory of Monticello, KY
Christina Parmley of Monticello, KY
Sierra Piercy of Monticello, KY
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
