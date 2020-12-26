The academic honors' President's List for the Fall 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
Kendra Mayfield of Somerset, KY
Melia Rainwater of Somerset, KY
Hannah Yadon of Somerset, KY
Travis Young of Somerset, KY
Kylee Marcum of Somerset, KY
Jonathan McClendon of Somerset, KY
Lincoln Powell of Somerset, KY
Katelyn Smith of Somerset, KY
Chloe Strunk of Somerset, KY
Jessica Wallace-Maybrier of Somerset, KY
Jessica Fair of Nancy, KY
Michael Adkins of Science Hill, KY
Brianna Foster of Monticello, KY
Kameron Gehring of Monticello, KY
Brittany Kidd of Monticello, KY
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 13,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.