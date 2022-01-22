The academic honors' Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following students have been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Fall 2021: Bethani Baker of Monticello; Neil Barnett of Monticello; Tyler Baugh of Eubank; Emily Campbell of Bronston; Katelyn Claunch of Somerset; Molly Jo Cook of Monticello; Brittany Cundiff of Somerset; Jarred Daulton of Somerset; Tia Downing of Nancy; Jessica Epperson of Somerset; Connor Fearer of Somerset; Lydia Goodin of Somerset; Sarah Gregory of Monticello; Aubree Lane of Nancy; Derhonda Lee of Somerset; Elijah McKinney of Brodhead; Arianna Morgan of Somerset; Savannah Owens of Windsor, KY; Lillie Pelphrey of Somerset; Brenna Radford of Somerset; Kirsten Raisor of Somerset; Haylee Ridner of Ferguson; Angela Sandor of Science Hill; Christina Simpson of Windsor, KY; Emily Singleton of Eubank; Dylan Stigall of Burnside; Chloe Strunk of Somerset; and Angela Wilson of Nancy.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including doctoral, masters, bachelors, associate and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
