CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/19/2020)-- The academic honors' dean's list for the Spring 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following local students have been named to Campbellsville University's Dean's List for Spring 2020:
Bradford Burton of Eubank, KY.
Katelyn Claunch of Somerset, KY.
Madison Denny of Science Hill, KY.
Shayla Dezarn of Somerset, KY.
Hunter Dixon of Monticello, KY.
Tabatha Flynn of Somerset, KY.
Brianna Foster of Bronston, KY.
William Howard of Monticello, KY.
Hannah Kennedy of Somerset, KY.
Brittany Kidd of Monticello, KY.
Kyle McKnight of Crab Orchard, KY.
Beulah Morgan of Bronston, KY.
Ashley Pennington of Science Hill, KY.
Garrett Phelps of Somerset, KY.
Trevor Ridner of Ferguson, KY.
Delores Rodgers of Bronston, KY.
Hunter Rogers of Nancy, KY.
Hillary Roy of Nancy, KY.
Danny Shelton of Monticello, KY.
Kristen Smith of Crab orchard, KY.
Megan Whitaker of Somerset, KY.
Ashlee Woodall of Somerset, KY.
Natosha Young of Somerset, KY.
Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville.
Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region.
The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees.
Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.