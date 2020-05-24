CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (05/19/2020)-- The academic honors' President's List for the Spring 2020 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following students have been named to Campbellsville University's President's List for Spring 2020:
Michael Adkins of Science Hill, KY
Cecil Bowling of Somerset, KY
Lindsey Cooper of Monticello, KY
Shanon Dobbs of Nancy, KY
Lydia Goodin of Science Hill, KY
Jason Hines of Science Hill, KY
Kylee Marcum of Somerset, KY
Kendra Mayfield of Somerset, KY
Jonathan McClendon of Somerset, KY
Robert McFarland of Monticello, KY
Colton Morrow of Monticello, KY
Adam Mullins of Somerset, KY
Savannah Owens of Windsor, KY
Lillie Pelphrey of Somerset, KY
Lincoln Powell of Somerset, KY
Madison Roberts of Nancy, KY
Tammy Robinson of Somerset, KY
Kasey Slagle of Bronston, KY
Cassie Stockton of Monticello, KY
Chloe Strunk of Somerset, KY
Melissa Tomlison of Somerset, KY
MaKayla Williamson of Nancy, KY
Hannah Yadon of Somerset, KY
Travis Young of Somerset, KY
Jonathan Young of Monticello, KY
Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 11,500 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
The university has Kentucky based off-campus centers in Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville.
Out-of-state centers include two in California at Los Angeles and Lathrop, located in the San Francisco Bay region. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Campbellsville University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificates, associate, baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degrees.
Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the status of Campbellsville University.
