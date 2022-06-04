The academic honors' President's List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.

The following local students have been named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Campbellsville University:

Monticello

Simon Baker, Neil Barnett, Kameron Gehring, Sarah Gregory, Latisha Hutton, and Daniel Phillips.

Eubank

Veda Whitis.

Windsor

Lorie Hale.

Science Hill

Angela Sandor and Carley Shanks.

Ferguson

Haylee Ridner.

Burnside

Taylor Williams.

Bronston

Theresa Williams.

Somerset

Sammy Bullock, Chandler Feltner, Breanna Robinson, Katelyn Smith, Chloe Strunk, Kayla Hall, and Melia Rainwater.

Crab Orchard

Kyle McKnight.

Brodhead

Breanna Brock and Elijah McKinney.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of studying including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.

