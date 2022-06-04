The academic honors' President's List for the Spring 2022 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University's provost and vice president for academic affairs.
The following local students have been named to the Spring 2022 President's List at Campbellsville University:
Monticello
Simon Baker, Neil Barnett, Kameron Gehring, Sarah Gregory, Latisha Hutton, and Daniel Phillips.
Eubank
Veda Whitis.
Windsor
Lorie Hale.
Science Hill
Angela Sandor and Carley Shanks.
Ferguson
Haylee Ridner.
Burnside
Taylor Williams.
Bronston
Theresa Williams.
Somerset
Sammy Bullock, Chandler Feltner, Breanna Robinson, Katelyn Smith, Chloe Strunk, Kayla Hall, and Melia Rainwater.
Crab Orchard
Kyle McKnight.
Brodhead
Breanna Brock and Elijah McKinney.
Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 12,000 students offering over 100 programs of studying including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs. The website for complete information is www.campbellsville.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.