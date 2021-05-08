Support your local Princess Candidate(s) by visiting Pineville, Kentucky May 27-29, as the Candidate(s) participates in the 90th Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival. Join us for the crowning of the 2021 Princess at the Princess Coronation on Friday, May 28, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater in the Pine Mountain State Park- Pineville, Ky.
In addition to the Princess Coronation, the festival features quality crafts and concessions, a 5K run, and carnival. Thursday-Opening Night Concert at Bill Adams' Stadium-Pineville High School Football Field will feature Award Winning artists Maddie and Tae. Saturday morning will begin with the Gala Parade at 10:00 a.m. and the crowning of the 2021 KMLF Queen at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater at 2:00 p.m. More information on events can be viewed at http://kmlf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.