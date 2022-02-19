Local UC students participate in Kentucky Intercollegiate Band

Seven students from University of the Cumberlands (UC) recently participated in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Band in Louisville as part of the Kentucky Music Educators Association Conference. They joined students from 14 universities and colleges from around the commonwealth in a performance at the Kentucky Center for the Arts under the direction of guest conductor Gary Hill, Professor Emeritus at Arizona State University.
Two of the UC students that participated were Drew Shannon (trumpet), a graduate of Pulaski County High School, and Katie James (flute), a graduate of Southwestern High School. Drew was also selected to perform with the Intercollegiate Jazz Ensemble.
UC Music Department Chair David Threlkeld said, "We are very proud of Katie and Drew and are very pleased to have them in our band program at UC. Their excellent musicianship is a testament to the great musical training that is occurring in all of the band programs in Pulaski County!"
