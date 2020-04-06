There is a little known program in every state mandated by a 1978 amendment to the Older American's Act. It is the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. Its goal is to help assure that long-term care facility residents live harmoniously and with dignity, feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal.
In these unpresented times The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program is unable to visit long-term care residents but the program is still available to support residents and families. Please contact the ombudsman with any long-term care questions or concerns you might have. The Lake Cumberland Long-Term Care Ombudsman can be reached at (800) 264-7093 or mandy@lcadd.org
For more information on COVID19
KY COVID Hotline
(800) 722-5725
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.