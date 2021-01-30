Looking into what causes Dysphagia

Difficulty swallowing (Dysphagia) means it takes more time and effort to move your food or liquid from your mouth to your stomach. Dysphagia may be associated with pain or in some cases swallowing is impossible.
Occasional difficulty swallowing when you eat too fast or don't chew your food well enough usually is not very concerning. If it persists it could indicate a serious medical condition.
Dysphagia is more common in older adults. Signs and symptoms of dysphagia are:
* Being Hoarse
* Being unable to swallow
* Having pain while swallowing
* Drooling
*Having the sensation of food getting stuck in your throat or chest or behind your sternum
*Bringing food back up (regurgitation)
*Coughing or gagging when swallowing
* Having frequent heartburn
*Unexpectedly losing weight
*Having to cut food into small pieces or avoiding certain foods because of trouble swallowing
GERD is present in 40% of adults and is a common cause of dysphagia. Other causes are prior radiation or laser therapy, Eosinophilic esophagitis (related to a food allergy), esophageal stricture where the esophagus is narrowed, foreign bodies such as steak or chicken or hot dogs in children, scleroderma, diffuse spasm in the muscles of the esophagus. and cancer of the esophagus. Lye ingestion may also cause it or prior esophageal surgery. Neurological diseases like Parkinson disease, multiple sclerosis or stroke may also cause it.
The swallowing problems may be evaluated with a barium swallow study, CT scan or endoscopy. A bougie may be used to stretch the esophagus back open if it is found to be narrowed on endoscopy.
Treatment may be done by weight loss, avoidance of spicey, greasy, fatty foods, wearing loose fitting clothing to relieve pressure on the stomach, avoiding laying down less than 3 hours after eating and eating small frequent feeding rather than 3 meals a day. Also PPI drugs like omeprazole and others are helpful. Surgery may be done or a stent placed in severe cases.
Dr. Drake is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a past president of the Kentucky Academy of Family Physicians and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He has practiced in Somerset since 1984.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.