70 YEARS AGO
JANUARY 31, 1952
You can't do that
Two city ordinances were upheld by Judge R. C. Tartar in Pulaski Circuit Court. James Spears was fined $5 in Police Court on a charge of permitting youths under age 18 to loaf and loiter in his pool room.
In a second case, W. E. "Sonny" Gossett was fined $10 in Police court on a charge of violating an ordinance which prohibits using streets adjacent to a cab stand for parking purposes.
Gossett was convicted of parking cars on the south side of West Mt. Vernon Street near the bus station.
Playground needed
A social analysis made here last year by the Research Department of the University of Kentucky found the city was in need of a playground.
Mill mishap
Coy Vaught, 22, of West Science Hill, was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon while working at Mitchell Butte's stave mill on the tobacco warehouse road. It is believed that an edging strip flew from the saw he was working with, striking him in the right temple.
He was the son of Roscoe and Sarah Weddle Vaught. His father is the foreman at Butte Stave Mill. He and Miss Bernice Haste were married in Somerset on Dec. 26, 1950.
All aboard for lunch
F. H. Brown, Cincinnati, vice president of the Southern Railway System, had as his guests on his private railway car here last Thursday Frank M. Ellis, president of the Chamber of Commerce, Richard G. Williams, Jr., Viley Blackburn, Carrolton Godsey, George A. Joplin, Jr., C.N.O. and T.P. Superintendent Leason L. Waters, Mayor A.A. Offutt, and W.H. Haverly, Lexington, division and freight agent.
Now hear this
Motorola car radios $59.95 at Ben S. Mattingly on East Mt.Vernon.
Like them apples?
School Boy Jonathan apples $1.98 per bushel at Kroger.
FEBRUARY 28, 1952
Cooper candidate
John Sherman Cooper of Somerset will be a candidate for the Republican nomination for United States Senator. The former Pulaski County judge has been serving as a delegate to the General Assembly of the United Nations. He was a member of the Senate once before.
Fire fatal for family
Flames swept through a modest two-room dwelling near Trimble Wednesday morning, claiming the lives of the three occupants; Cecil Dalton, 20, his wife, Mary Muse Dalton, 18, and their only child, Cathy Lenett Dalton, nine months.
It is believed the blaze started where Mr. Dalton was making a fire in a wood stove.
MARCH 6, 1952
Shirley Ross, eight, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Ross of Worley, who came to Somerset Saturday to see another daughter, a patient in the Somerset City Hospital, was lost for several hours but was found about four o'clock that afternoon by Mrs. Raymond Marcum of Frazier.
Mrs. Ross, Shirley, and two cousins, Lloyd and Shuler Foster, also of Worley, came here about 10 o'clock in Lloyd Foster's car and went to the hospital. Mrs. Ross went in the hospital to visit the younger daughter and left Shirley with the Fosters. They drove around a while and went to the stockyards. Lloyd Foster left the car, leaving his brother and Shirley in the sedan. Later Schuler left the car. The little girl became frightened when they did not return to the car in 30 minutes, got out and started walking.
When Lloyd Foster went back to his car, he found both his brother and the little girl missing. He looked around in the neighborhood and found no trace of them, drove to the hospital and then City Hall and made a report. It as about 1:45 o'clock then. Chief Harold Catron and other patrolmen went to the stockyards and searched the area but could find no trace of Foster or the little girl.
About 4 o'clock Mrs. Marcum called police headquarters and reported stopping the little girl on Highway 90 and taking her into the house. Chief Catron, accompanied by the girl's mother, hurried to the home and picked up Shirley. She had walked all the way from the stockyards to Frazier, crossing over the new Highway 90 bridge near Burnside. She said she was stopped two or three times by men who wanted to know where she was going. She told them she was going to Stearns and they informed her she was on the wrong road, that she should go back to the interaction of Highways 90 and 27, and take Highway 27. She decided to continue on Highway 90. She had walked more than 13 miles in the extremely cold weather but apparently suffered no ill effects from the long hike. Her mother, who had become almost frantic with fear over the safety of her child, rejoiced after the rescue.
(NOTE: No mention was made regarding what became of Shuler.)
Sorry, ladies
County Judge C.I. Ross told a delegation of women from the Somerset Woman's Club there weren't enough funds to fulfill their request for a new ladies restroom in the courthouse.
Fishing for a
bargain?
Casting reels are $4.95 and up at The Rod & Gun Shop, 114 South Maple Street.
Call Kinnett
See L. Kinnett for all your plumbing and steam heating needs. 708 South Main Street. Phone 524-R.
Frankenstein in flesh
The Frankenstein Monster is coming in person to the stage of the Virginia Theatre.
MARCH 13, 1952
Uncle Sam calls
Thirteen youths will go to Louisville for pre-induction physicals on Monday according to the local Selective Service Board.
Quarter Eugene Waddle and Melvin Eugene Ping, Ferguson; George Eldon Head, Walnut Grove; Claude Edward Daulton, Elihu; Carter Eastham Weddle, Nancy; James Robert Hall, Northfield; Clarence Floyd, Poynter; Lowell Edward Wallace, Tateville; Paul Reynolds, Dahl; Oliver Eugene Hall, Oliver Henderson, Elmer Lee Brown, Somerset.
Baisley bargain
International Harvester refrigerators $229 and up at Baisley Hardware.
Cooking
demonstration
A cooking demonstration will be presented Thursday at the Somerset High auditorium by Miss Betty Borgman of the Rasner Maytag Company.
Goodbye Curtis
Curtis Hardware, 104 South Main, announces a going out of business sale.
State-bound
Captain H.B. Marcum scored 34 points in leading Somerset over Danville 70-66 in the championship game of the regional basketball tournament The Jumpers are coached by William Marshall Clark.
New ad manager
Ed Tackett of Lexington, a native of Prestonsburg, is new advertising manager of The Commonwealth, succeeding Paul Young, who resigned to accept a position with Ben S. Mattingly.
Let's dance
Big Jamboree featuring round and square dancing every Saturday night at the National Guard Armory. Music by Sunset Carson Band.
See Sam
Sam C. Lane is now in charge of the body shop at Waddle Motor Company on South Main.
Commented
