'Love that chocolate'

What happens when you crave a certain food, eat too much, and then feel guilty? Some people try to follow diets of a few foods only. Some people try to cut out groups of foods. This causes cravings to become more intense. It can lead to a cycle of eating too much and having guilt.
A balanced eating plan allows foods you enjoy -- even high fat, high-calorie foods. This plan can be easy to keep since you will not be cutting out those foods from your life. If you sometimes crave chocolate, keep some dark chocolate on hand. Ice cream may be one of your craving. Do not buy a half gallon but settle for the pint size. Be mindful when you eat it, enjoy the experience, and put it away when you are content. When you always have chocolate or ice cream on hand, you are less likely to overeat it.
Here are other tips for handling food cravings: • Schedule your snacks. Plan for healthy snacks to keep your body fed. Keep nutrient-dense snacks handy in your home, desk, backpack, or car.
Take a walk, work on a hobby, or call a friend when you are tempted to eat. When intense cravings hit, take a moment to think about what else you might need at that moment. Are you truly hungry or are you bored or lonely?
Keep a craving journal. What time of day did your craving appear? How long did it last? What was the food you craved? How did you handle the situation?
Enjoy your food each day and try to select items from each of the plate it up food groups. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate based on race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Burger Bowl is the recipe of the month from our 2021 Food and Nutrition Calendar. If you would like to have your own calendar, just stop by the Pulaski County Extension Office any weekday between the hours of 8:00 and 4:30.
The Burger Bowl
Dressing
1/3 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup ketchup
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ tablespoon apple cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
In a small bowl stir together all these ingredients and set aside.
2 heads of Romaine Lettuce
1-pound ground beef
½ teaspoon salt
1- red onion chopped into pieces
2-ounce shredded cheddar cheese
1-Large Tomato cut into chunks
Chop Romaine lettuce into bite size pieces. Place ground beef and salt in medium bowl. Mix and divide the ground beef into 12 mini burger patties. Heat a medium size skillet over medium high heat. Add the burgers and cook about 4 minutes on each side, or until done.
To make the salad, place lettuce in 4 salad bowls and top with 3 mini burgers, red onions. cheese and tomato chunks. Drizzle with dressing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.