56 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 27, 1963
Kennedy
Assassination Stuns Pulaski Countians
"President Kennedy has been shot!"
But people on the streets and in the stores of Somerset wouldn't believe it. "You're kidding, who are you trying to fool?" Those were but a few of the disbelieving comments that came in reply.
It was about 2 o'clock in Somerset when President Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally had been shot almost 30 minutes before while riding in a Dallas, Texas motorcade.
Anxiously radios in stores and in automobiles, most people expecting to have their suspicions confirmed or to hear that the report was a hoax of the Orson Wells type.
Men and women in the stores stopped and huddled around the radios. Several cars pulled over to the curbs on Mt. Vernon and Maple Streets. Pedestrians gathered around cars, some had their radios turned up full blast. Everyone waited.
Then it came, a few minutes after two, the announcer with a hesitant voice reported what everyone feared:
"The President is dead. It has been confirmed that President Kennedy died at 2 o'clock EST."
Scouts Need
Toys to Fix
Boy Scout Troop 79 is in need of old, broken down toys to repair for the needy children of Somerset for Christmas, Jack Goldenberg, one of the scoutmasters, announced today.
The toy collection is moving very slowly and all residents who have children with broken toys are to call Goldenberg for pickup.
Woman, Child Burned
A Somerset woman and her eight month old child were burned seriously last night when a small bathroom heater apparently exploded in their home.
Mrs. Boyd Flynn of Langdon Street was listed in poor condition today at Somerset City Hospital. Her son, Michael Lewis, was listed in fair condition.
Fire Chief Gilbert Keeney said Mrs. Flynn was apparently attempting to light a small bathroom heater when it exploded. She said she was holding the baby in her arms and when she attempted to light the heater, excess gas ignited into a flash fire.
Chief Keeney said the explosion and fire damaged the bathroom and clothes in a nearby closet. He said the explosion destroyed the bathroom fixtures and bulged the outer wall of the old house.
Whitaker to Head Chamber
Kenneth G. Whitaker, President and General Manager of Eagle Express Company will head the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce during the coming year.
He was elected Monday night at a general membership meeting of the Chamber at the Hotel Beecher. Elected to serve with him as vice president was Mike Layman, President and General Manager of radio station WSPC. Layman formerly served as president of the Chamber of Commerce.
Commonwealth Attorney Dies
William Russell Jones, 52, commonwealth attorney for the 28th Judicial District and a prominent figure in Pulaski County and Kentucky Republican politics died Tuesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center Hospital at Lexington.
Mr. Jones had been seriously ill for 19 days.
A member of the 1934 graduating class of the University of Kentucky Law School, he had practiced law in Pulaski County throughout his professional career. He served as County Attorney for two terms, beginning in 1938 and continuing through 1946.
He was a member of the 1929 graduating class of Burnside High School and was a member of the First Christian Church of Burnside.
Service Station Robbed
Three cartons of cigarettes, $1.29 in pennies and several boxes of candy were taken from the Sinclair Service Station, Mt. Vernon and Jasper Streets last night. Officers said the building was entered by breaking the glass on the east side.o
Former Pastor
Injured in Fall
The Reverent L. R. Gasaway of Lowell, N.C. and former pastor of the Cotter Avenue Church of God was reported in fairly good condition this afternoon in Somerset City Hospital where he remains a patient after falling over a cliff this morning.
Rev. Gasaway was deer hunting in the Hammonds Boat Dock area near the McCreary County line when he reportedly fell over a cliff before daylight.
He climbed back to the top of the cliff and started calling for help when Luther H. Small, Pulaski County Associate County Agent, heard his calls.
Withers Covered Up With Letters
Hobe Withers, owner of Hobe's Radio and Electronics, is under siege from letter writers across the country. All are seeking information regarding Somerset's TV translater.
The letters to Withers started as a result of an article which appeared in the November issue of "Electronics Technician," a trade magazine.
A feature story titled "Does Your Town Need a TV Translator?" described the efforts made by Withers to obtain a translator in Somerset and outlining the construction of the tower.
The article, written by former Pulaski countian Carl Henry says that Hobe's Station has increased television viewing in the area and has boosted the sale of television sets here.
Three Juveniles Committed
Three juveniles, caught last week by the sheriff's department with merchandise taken in a break-in of Wiley Turner's home, have been committed to Kentucky Village.
Juvenile Judge John Garner said the three were tried yesterday in juvenile court and were taken to the village this morning.
Two Cars
Damaged in Wreck
A small car was demolished and another damaged in a collision yesterday afternoon at the intersection of College and Oak Streets.
The Volkswagen driven by Robert Edwin Bryant of North Maple Street was traveling north on College Street. Officers said he attempted to turn onto Oak when the accident occurred.
The other car, a 1964 Ford, was driven by Glen Gover Jr., of College Street. Damages to the Gover car were estimated at $190.
Burnside Holds Homecoming
Miss Brenda Haynes, a member of the sophomore class of Burnside High School, and a member of the cheerleading squad, was crowned BHS Homecoming Queen between the reserve and varsity basketball games Friday night.
Miss Margie Abbott, a member of the junior class, and sponsored by the Future Teachers of America, was the runner-up in the queen contest.
Other candidates were Loretta Hall, Jo Ellis Wallace, Mary Helen Lewis, Linda Lloyd, Connie Wallace, Bobby Walden, Lana Nicholas, Valinda Spears and Mary Thomas.
Briar Jumpers
Announce Starters for Opener
Coach Doug Hines of the Somerset Briar Jumpers gave a tentative starting lineup for his squad which will host Corbin Saturday night in the season opener.
Starting at the forward posts will be Jack Keeney and Larry Pumphrey with Robert Anderson starting at the pivot.
Robert Milligan and Gene Blevins will call the plays from their guard positions.
Local Hunters
Take to Fields
Bird and rabbit season came in with a bang Thursday with several local hunters getting their limits of six rabbits and 10 quail Conservation Officer Mack Wilson reported.
Among hunting parties getting good numbers of rabbits were Billy Dick, Stanley Easterly, Steve Denton and Anthony Stermer, Science Hill, a total of 17 rabbits and one squirrel. Eugene Mills, George Mills, Eugene Jones, Robert Gaines and Bob Garrett, Somerset, 14 rabbits, three squirrels and three quail and Bobby Adkins, Somerset, five rabbits.
Getting limits of quail were Willie Marcum and Delno Bradley, Somerset, and Tom Cundiff and Jim Weddle, also of Somerset.
Somerset Student Council Elected
John R. Allen was elected president of the Somerset High School Student Council. Other officers elected were vice-president Tommy Isaacs; secretary, Susan Ramsey; treasurer, Marcia Graybeal, reporters Corky McLeod and Butch Hatcher. The sponsor is Woodrow Allen.
Prices at Kroger
Maxwell House coffee, 59 cents for a pound.
8 oz. package of cream cheese, 29 cents.
½ gallon of Country Club Ice Cream, 59 cents.
Saltines, 19 cents per box.
Bologna, 49 cents per pound.
Fresh ground beef, 39 cents per pound.
News From November 9, 1922 - 97 Years Ago
Marriage Licenses
George W. Gill, 22, and Rhoda Burton, 22.
Herbert F. Colyer, 19, and Leecy C. Mounce, 17.
John H. Tatman, 34, and Paralee Sweet, 35.
Fred Coner, 23, and Ada Helen Sweet, 18.
Luther Adkins, 18, and Gilla Bray, 18.
William Mathias Barron, 26, and Ida C. Denney, 18.
Shooting Not Serious
Latest information is to the effect that the reported shooting at Science Hill on Halloween was not as serious as reported. James Norris, who received only a slight flesh wound, was not brought to the hospital as reported, but is said to have removed the bullet himself.
Emerson Hawk, who was wounded in the ankle, is reported very much improved and able to leave the hospital. It is reported that the shooting took place after one o'clock in the night and that the parties were not among those returning from a masked party as they were not masked.
Pulaski Boy
Highly Honored
Virgil K. Tarter has just been elected reporter from the intermediate class at the Eastern Kentucky State Normal School to the "Eastern Progress," student publication at Eastern,
This is a good school paper and has a fine staff. Mr. Tarter is a good student in all his classes and was elected to this position on account of this fact.
He is the son of A. A. Tarter of Mintonville, Ky.
Murdered
Mr. F. T. Cooper, while en route to his work at Ferguson Shops Monday night, in company with Mr. Vic Bell, was held up by four masked men and murdered.
Mr. Cooper was on the night force as machinist and he and Mr. Bell were riding in Mr. Cooper's car going to their work. When Mr. Bell left the car to open and close the gate near Woods' Crossing, a masked man appeared and ordered him to be still and quiet as three others opened fire on Mr. Cooper, shooting him eight or nine times.
Mr. Cooper stated before he died that William Haynes shot him and Haynes was put under arrest by Sheriff Ross and Chief of Police Silas L. West and is in jail here awaiting an investigation. Cooper said that he got out of the car to wrestle the assailants and knocked off one's mask and was positive of his identity. Cooper and Haynes had had some previous trouble.
Faces From The Past
George T. Price in 1975
Richard Morrill in 1987
David Morris of Modern Security in 1999
J. B. Morris, Pulaski County coroner
Willard 'Farmer' Morris in 1991
Hugh Morrison in 1975
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.