Managing Diabetes, it's not easy, but it's worth it

November is American Diabetes Month. Pictured are Judge-Executive Steve Kelley signing the proclamation for November Diabetes Awareness Month in Pulaski County and Jennifer Dixon, RN, Certified Diabetes Care & Education Specialist. Recent data shows Pulaski County with 15% of adults with Type 2 diabetes. Learn more about how to prevent diabetes and how to manage diabetes at the free diabetes education classes offered by the Pulaski County Health Department. For more information please call 606-679-4416 Ext 1158.