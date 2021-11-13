Managing Diabetes, it's not easy, but it's worth it

If you have diabetes, you know the day-to-day steps needed to manage diabetes can be hard.
Managing diabetes can be easier if you set goals and make a plan. This is important because research has shown that managing diabetes as early as possible can help prevent diabetes-related health problems such as kidney disease, vision loss, heart disease and stroke. The National Diabetes Education Program (NDEP) and the Lake Cumberland District Health Department want you to know that many people struggle with diabetes and you are not alone. Managing diabetes is not easy, but it's worth it.
You do not have to make big lifestyle changes all at once. Set realistic goals based on what is important to you. Start with small changes, such as walking 15 minutes twice a day or replacing sugary drinks with water. These are small steps that can go a long way to help you manage your diabetes.
If you are having trouble coping with the demands of diabetes, ask for help. Having a network of support from family, friends, and your health care team can help you stay on track with your diabetes plan.
The NDEP has free resources that can help at https://www.niddk.nih.gov/:
4 Steps to Manage Your Diabetes for Life: This booklet gives four key steps to help you manage your diabetes and live a long and active life.
Know Your Blood Sugar Numbers: Use Them to Manage Your Diabetes: This tip sheet tells you why it helps to know your blood sugar numbers, how to check your blood sugar levels, and what to do if your levels are too low or too high.
Taking Care of Your Diabetes Means Taking Care of Your Heart: This tip sheet provides a list of things you can do to manage your diabetes and prevent diabetes-related heart disease.
How to Help a Loved One Cope with Diabetes: This resource offers tips on how to support a loved one with diabetes.
National Diabetes Month is observed every November so individuals, health care professionals, organizations, and communities across the country can bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans. November 14th is recognized as World Diabetes Day throughout the world, so join us by wearing blue on November 14th to increase awareness of diabetes.
Learn more about diabetes by visiting www.lcdhd.org/diabetes/ to see when the next diabetes education class is offered in your county at the local health department or simply call 1-800-928-4416 and ask to speak to the diabetes educator. You may also want to become a friend of LCDHD on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LCDHD or follow us at www.twitter.com/LCDHD.
It is important to point out that Kentucky is one of the unhealthiest states in our nation; but, a few healthy lifestyle choices could change this. First, eating normally proportioned helpings of nutritious foods including at least five fruits and vegetables a day can lower weight and reduce heart disease and diabetes. Second, exercising about 30 minutes per day can lower blood pressure. Third, avoiding the use of tobacco products can reduce several types of cancer. Finally, making sure you get your needed preventive screenings can detect diseases early and greatly increase your chances for a positive health outcomes, while receiving your recommended vaccinations can prevent acquiring disease in the first place. Visit our website at www.LCDHD.org and click the "52 Weeks to Health" banner to learn more about each of these areas.
Source: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' National Diabetes Education
Program is jointly sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with the support of more than 200 partner organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.