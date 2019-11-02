71 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 3, 1948
Airport Assured for Somerset
The path was cleared Thursday for obtaining an airport here with federal and state aid when the Fiscal Court agreed to match the City of Somerset's offer and appropriate $5,000 for the project.
Local aviation enthusiasts have raised $5,000 for the field, the committee making the solicitations having been appointed by the Chamber of Commerce several weeks ago.
The state agreed to match dollar by dollar all funds contributed by the city, county and citizens. The federal government will contribute 25 percent of the amount spent for the land, and will match dollar for dollar the money spent by the state, county, city and public for improvements of the airport such as grading, public administration building and hangers.
Approximately $48,000 will be available for the airport.
Gas Explosion Kills Rydingsvard
Thor A. Rydingsvard, 40, resident engineer for the government at the Wolf Creek project, died Thursday night of severe burns suffered earlier in the day when a violent gas explosion wrecked his home on Bourne Ave. His wife and three small daughters escaped without serious injury.
He died in the Somerset City Hospital at 7 o'clock, 13 hours after the blast which shook the neighborhood at 5:45 that morning.
While members of his family were still in bed, Mr. Rydingsvard had gone to the basement to light a fire in the coal furnace. Gas, which neighbors said had been leaking for several weeks, exploded. Severely burned, he attempted to escape through the door leading to the first floor but it had locked behind him. While neighbors attracted by the explosion attempted to break down the doors, he returned to the basement and with the help of Mrs. Lucille Haynes, crawled through a window.
Another explosion blew out the entire east wall of the home and did extensive damage to the other walls and roof. Windows in the home were not broken, causing officials to reason that the second blast was the result of gas which had seeped into cracks between the outer bricks and inside plaster.
Mr. Rydingsvard and his family moved to Somerset in July and in the short time they'd been here had made many friends. Affectionately called "Swede," he was a devoted husband, father and Christian and was a member of the First Methodist Church here.
Shopville Youth Injured
James Kendall Whitis, nine-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Rolla Whitis, is in critical condition at the Somerset City Hospital suffering from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Highway East 80 near his home Friday afternoon.
The boy, it is reported, left the school bus near his home about one mile west of the school and stated running across the road. A car driven by Byron Taylor, of Davies County, struck the child and knocked him down. He suffered a fractured right arm and right leg, a possible skull fracture and internal injuries.
Mr. Taylor brought his car to an immediate stop, picked up the child and took him to the hospital.
Jaycee Parade Brings a Crowd
What was perhaps the largest crowd ever to gather in Somerset witnessed the second annual Jaycee Halloween Parade Monday night. Observers estimated the crowd along the route of march and jamming Fountain Square at between 6,000 and 8,000.
Led by the high school band, with many of its members in colorful costumes, and Central School's rhythm band, the parade left the high school grounds at 7:50 o'clock. Following the band came several hundred school children, also masked, and six floats. The parade moved south on Central Avenue to East Mt. Vernon Street, then west to the Square. It circled the Square once in front of the judges as the Master of Ceremonies, Oris Meece, kept up a lively and entertaining commentary of the proceedings.
Reelected to School Board
G. S. Rogers, who was unopposed for election as member of the County Board of Education, received a total vote of 732 votes in the 15 precincts of the Second Division.
Two members of the County Board who were up for reelection won easily. In the First Division J. T. Dobbs, incumbent, received 871 votes and M. E. Colson, 437. In the Fifth Division Wiley Burkett, incumbent, defeated Robert Coomer, 1,020 to 387.
Dewey Ahead of
Truman
Approximately 11,600 Pulaski County voters went to the polls Tuesday, and Republicans, as usual, carried the county.
Senator John S. Cooper received a majority of 5,934 over his opponent, Virgil Chapman, and Gov. Thomas Dewey topped Harry Truman by 3,805.
Couple Accused of Beating, Robbing Elderly Man
Marle and Billy Johnson, who live on the Clifty Road, were arrested late Monday night by city police and placed in jail on a charge of robbery. The couple, it is alleged, took by force a pocketbook, containing $370, from Charles Owens, 70, who resides on College Street in the rear of the Beecher Smith home. Most of the money was recovered.
According to Owens, the Johnsons came to his home early Monday night and invited him to visit them in their home. He walked with them to the Clifty Road house and shortly after he entered the Johnson home they jumped on him and threw him to the floor, he stated.
While Mrs. Johnson sat on him and held his arms, Billy Johnson took his pocketbook. He said the Johnsons then departed hurriedly and Owens walked to town and reported the robbery to police at 11 o'clock.
The Johnsons were found in a taxi cab they had rented at a filling station on Highway West 80. The patrolmen found $297.24 on Johnson. They learned he had visited his mother in Ferguson and gave her $50, had given another woman $7 and had bought a pint of whiskey.
Briar Jumpers to Meet Lexington's Henry Clay
One of the oldest football rivalries in the state, Somerset and Lexington Henry Clay, will be renewed Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock at University of Kentucky's Stoll Field in Lexington. The game will be one of the most appetizing gridiron morsels served to Kentucky fans this season.
The Blue Devils are being hailed this year as "dream team." Other so-called "dream teams" have suffered nightmares in the form of unexpected reverses.
Perhaps the Jumpers can drop Henry Clay from the unbeaten ranks?
Pensions for
Presidents?
Senator Taft and many other have advanced the constructive idea that former Presidents of the United States be given lifetime pensions of about $25,000 a year and honorary, non-voting seats in the senate.
As Sen. Taft says, men who have been chief executives should be enabled to live out their lives in suitable dignity and to continue serving the nation in an advisory capacity, instead of being forced to cash in on their prestige in order to earn a living.
First Visit to
Kentucky in 18 Years
Mrs. E. J. Dickerman of Long Beach, Calif., is visiting Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Cundiff, Mr. and Mrs. W. E. Cundiff and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dutton. Mrs. Dickerman, before her marriage, was Miss Amelia Cundiff of Somerset and this is her first visit in Kentucky in 18 years.
Manless Wedding
There will be a manless wedding tonight at the Dunbar High School given by the P.T.A.
Mrs. Mary K. Green is President and Mrs. Christine Colten is secretary of the Parent-Teacher Association.
Admission to the manless wedding is 25 cents for adults and 15 cents for children. W. T. Wilson, Principal, extends a cordial invitation to the public to attend.
Rubbing It In
Jubilant Democratic workers placed two large crowing roosters on the Square this morning. The roosters, constructed of wood, and painted red and white, are six feet high.
Six Enlist
Six young men enlisted in the United States Army through the Somerset Army and Air Force recruiting office the week of Oct. 25.
They were William Wesley and Beecher Pitman of Mangum, Almond Taylor of Eli, John Eubank of Eubank, Rother Lovins of Somerset and Oscar Scales of Font Hill. They were sent from Corbin to Camp Breckinridge, Ky., for their basic training and future assignments.
Theatre Group Here
Frederic Warriner, who has been hailed by drama critics as a brilliant young actor, will play the leading role in John Patrick's comedy drama, "The Hasty Heart," to be presented by Barter Theatre of Virginia at the Somerset High School Auditorium Thursday, Nov. 11.
Warriner is now in his third year as a leading performer with Robert Porterfield's world-famous professional play group. He won the acclaim of Broadway in a difficult role in Eugent O'Neill's problem play, "Mourning Becomes Electra." During the past summer he played Claudius in the Barter Theatre production of "Hamlet."
Attended U of L Homecoming
Dr. and Mrs. E. M. Ewers attended the Homecoming at the University of Louisville Saturday. Dr. Ewers attended the banquet given by the university for their former football players. He was a member of the 1911 team.
Edwards in Detroit
Mr. Arnold Edwards, manager of the local A&P Store, spent last week in Detroit, Mich, where he took a course of training in store management.
Jumpers Sting
Hazard
Somerset turned loose with its greatest offensive play in several years to run roughshod over Hazard Friday night at Clara Morrow Field by a score of 44 to 0.
Dick Holmes demoralized the Bulldogs by galloping 66 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and from then on the Jumpers just couldn't be stopped. Holmes crossed the goal line three more times and Mitchell B. Massey and Phillippi each scored once before the massacre was over.
Newberry's Gigantic Clearance Sale Prices
This sale runs for one week only with the following current prices:
New handbags for fall - 97 cents
Ladies' flannel gowns - $1.98
Boys' character sweatshirts, such as Roy Rogers - 97 cents
Girls' cotton dresses - $1.67
Six Pulaskians Enroll at Union
The record fall enrollment at Union College includes the following students from Pulaski County: Ethus W. Burton of Nancy, Georgia Pauline Decker, Margaret Christine Jones and Marilyn R. Nichols of Somerset and Charles V. Singleton and Ennis B. Warren of Eubank.
New County
Patrolman
Henry E. Barnes has been appointed a county patrolman and has taken the oath of office.
Faces From The Past
Dr. Joseph Dunkum
Commander Raymond Ziesmer Jr. USNR
Dale Wren in 1973
Stanley Crumb in 1988
James L. Crowe in 1992
Andrew T. Crosby in 1972
