March is national nutrition month

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.
This year's theme, "Celebrate a World of Flavors," showcases how flavors from cultures around the world is a tasty way to nourish ourselves and appreciate our diversity. We are all unique with different bodies, goals, backgrounds and tastes! A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can help you create healthy habits that celebrate your heritage and introduce you to new foods and flavors.
A great recipe to try and share is Lean Green Lettuce Tacos.
Ingredients:
8 large lettuce leaves
1 1/2 cup cooked brown rice
3/4 cup fresh corn kernels
1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
1 tablespoon olive oil
3/4 pound extra lean ground beef
1 small zucchini, chopped
1 ounce packet low-sodium taco seasoning
4 ounces low sodium tomato sauce
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 tomato, chopped
1 small red onion, chopped
Yield:
8 servings
Directions:
Wash and dry lettuce leaves. Prepare rice according package directions. Cut corn off cob. Drain and rinse black beans. In a skillet, heat the oil to medium; add ground beef and begin to cook. When beef begins to brown, add zucchini, corn and black beans to skillet. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender and beef is done. Do not overcook. Add in taco seasoning and tomato sauce and heat through. Add cilantro and lime juice to the cooked rice. Place equal amounts of rice mixture and taco mixture into lettuce leaves. Top each taco with chopped tomato and onion.
Nutritional Analysis:
180 calories
4.5 g fat
1 g saturated fat
20 mg cholesterol
350 mg sodium
23 g carbohydrate
4 g fiber
5 g sugars
12 g protein
