Marson elected president of state tourism association

RUSSELL CO., Ky - Janette Marson, executive director of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission, has been elected 2022 president of the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (KACVB).
KACVB is a state association focusing on political advocacy, public awareness, and education for Convention & Visitors Bureaus (Tourism Offices) across the Commonwealth. The organization's goal is to elevate the understanding of the tourism industry's economic and social contribution to society as well as to monitor and influence government policies and programs affecting members, the convention and visitor industry.
In addition, the organization encourages ongoing educational opportunities for members which enhance their proficiency and to support high standards if professional practices throughout the convention and visitor industry.
"2022 is shaping up to be a great year for tourism in Kentucky, maybe even bigger than pre-pandemic, and I am honored to be President of this great organization", said Marson. "We have a lot of brand-new executive directors of tourism in Kentucky, and there is no better place to learn and grow in the industry than the Kentucky Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus. Directors come in, learn, and then bring new, innovative ideas to promote their communities. I'm excited for the new year and to guide our association to even greater heights."
KACVB collaborates with sister organizations such as the Kentucky Department of Tourism, Kentucky Travel Industry Association, Kentucky Restaurant Association, and the Kentucky Marina Association.
Marson will serve as president of KACVB through the year and will conclude her appointment at the December 2022 meeting. Marson has been the executive director of the Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission in Russell County since May 2013.
Executive officers for 2022 include: Vice President Traci Cunningham, Oak Grove Tourism; Secretary Lori Murphy, Richmond Tourism Commission; Treasurer Lori Saunders, Georgetown/Scott County Tourism; Immediate Past President Erin Carrico, Murray Convention & Visitors Bureau.
