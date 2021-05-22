May is all about beef in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, KY - As friends and family gather for much needed time together, the perfect All American menu items will be served! What items will be served? Well steaks and burgers! Kentucky farmers help bring that meat to your table.
"As the state with the largest cattle inventory east of the Mississippi, Kentucky's role in beef production is significant," said David Knopf, director of the NASS Eastern Mountain Regional Office in Kentucky. "A majority of the calves born in the state are bought by feedlots in other states and become part of the U.S. beef supply."
Total cattle and calf inventory as of Jan. 1, 2021, is 2.09 million, which places Kentucky 14th overall in the United States. Beef cow inventory is 983,000, putting the Commonwealth 8th in the U.S. and maintaining its position as the top beef producing state east of the Mississippi River.
"Our most recent Cattle report shows cattle production remains a vital part of the Commonwealth's agricultural economy," said Knopf. "Cash receipts of $728 million put it in the top five commodities for the state."
Kentucky Cattle by the Numbers
• More than 38,000 farms raise cattle in Kentucky
• 51% of farms raise cattle in Kentucky
• Total inventory, cattle and calves, January 1, 2021 - 2,090,000 head
• 14th in U.S. in head of cattle and calves
• Beef cows - 983,000 head; 8th in U.S.
• #1 beef cow inventory east of the Mississippi River
• 2020 production: 667,595,000 pounds
• 2020 Value of Production: $ 701,113,000
• 2020 Cash Receipts: $ 727,564,000
• 2020 Gross Income: $739,386,000
Top 5 Counties, Cattle and Calf Inventory
1. Barren- 85,000
2. Madison-67,000
3. Pulaski- 63,000
4. Bourbon-52,000
5. Lincoln-52,000
Top 5 Counties, Beef Cow Inventory
1. Barren-36,500
2. Pulaski-31,000
3. Madison-26,500
4. Breckinridge-23,000
5. Warren-23,000
