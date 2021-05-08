May is National Electrical Safety Month, and South Kentucky RECC wants to help raise awareness on how to avoid potential electrical hazards for its members and communities. The major winter storm we experienced in February underscores why it's so important for all of us to prepare now to keep our families and friends safe in the future. Everyone depends on electricity to power their lives, but serious accidents can happen when electricity is not respected or properly used.
Despite the many punches Mother Nature threw day after day, week after week in February -- beginning with sleet, snow and ice, and followed by record flooding -- the South Kentucky RECC co-op family kept fighting. The ice added tremendous weight to SKRECC lines, breaking poles and tree limbs and making it extremely difficult to restore power to many. Crews spent days rebuilding entire line sections and replacing broken poles.
New challenges seemed to emerge every morning, but the linemen never quit. Crews from outside our local area and our state spent many nights away from their own families to help, and we still cannot get over the kindness that members showed and the prayers you offered each day.
Though the threat of winter storms has passed, spring and summer may bring more severe weather events. So now is a good time to think ahead and prepare for possible power interruptions. We can all do that by:
• Having an emergency kit, non-perishable food and extra water in our homes.
• Purchasing a back-up generator and installing it correctly and safely. We can advise you.
• Developing a plan for family members who depend on medical devices that require electricity.
• Elevating your furnace, electrical panel and other appliances if your home has a high flood risk.
Safety is South Kentucky RECC's number one priority, and the co-op's concern for safety extends beyond its employees. The co-op cares deeply about the safety of its members, and we encourage everyone to be safe around electricity. According to the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), thousands of people in the U.S. are critically injured and electrocuted each year as a result of electrical fires, accidents and electrocution in their own homes.
SKRECC encourages the public to contact its offices if a downed power line or any other type of dangerous electrical situation is present. The co-op reminds everyone that a downed power line is not necessarily a dead one. NEVER go near a downed line!
While electricity is vital to our way of life, it must be respected. Please pause and take the extra time to plug into safety. South Kentucky RECC truly cares about you and your family.
