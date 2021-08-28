Mayfield graduates from the Academy of Police Supervision

Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT) announced Friday that 23 law enforcement officers from agencies across the commonwealth have graduated the Academy of Police Supervision (APS) -- including Sergeant Zachary Mayfield of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
APS, also called the sergeant's academy, is a three-week, 122-hour training program targeted for newly promoted sergeants or officers who are on their agency's promotion list to become sergeants.
"Thank you for rising up to the challenge of studying hard, taking a risk and signing up to serve in these leadership roles that are essential to not only your law enforcement agency, but our commonwealth," said Gov. Beshear. "Our law enforcement officers help the entire commonwealth move forward to becoming the better Kentucky we all want for all of our people."
APS was launched in 2003 as one of DOCJT's illustrious leadership courses aimed at developing and shaping future and current leaders in law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth. The training program is a deep dive into how to positively influence groups of people, as well as how to apply situational leadership, demonstrate an understanding of constitutional and administrative law, emotional and social intelligence, ethical decision making, problem solving, emotional survival, and public speaking.
"APS Class 86 represents law enforcement agencies from every corner of the state and a variety of law enforcement types," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek. "I'm proud to congratulate these leaders on earning their APS pin and encourage them to lead purposefully and stay humble."
The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University's campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies' public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.