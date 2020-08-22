Mayfield neighborhood to get big snow

Friends, I ain't seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter has got a sore place on my big toe that maks me limp lak I'm one-legged.
Tommy Hines out c'here in the Mayfield nebberhood reeports he has a hornets neste on his fence that's purt neart 6 foot off'n the ground.
That means you folks out thar in Mayfield is gonna git a awful big snow. Hornets always bils their nestes high 'nough to git hit outta the biggest snow 'uv the winter.
We ain't gonna git by this cumin' winter as good as we'ins did last winter whin we didn't hardly git no snow a'tall. Thar's already bin suveral big fogs this August an' the number 'uv foggy mornin's in August tells how many snows deep 'nough to trak a rabbit will fall this cumin' winter. The thicker the fog the deeper the snow. I ain't hardly never seed hit fail.
I needs all the ree'ports frum my weather watchers that I kin git. I'll use them to mak my annual WINTER WEATHER FURCAST 'long 'bout the furst 'uv September. This honored journal is the only publickation that goes out onna limb while hit's still 90 in the shade and tells you'ins how many snows you'ins is gonna git.
I needs to no how blak the fur is on a wully wurms bak. That tells how cold hit's gonna git this winter. If you'ins sees a wully wurm crawlin' south you'ins kin x-pext a blizzard 'er two this winter.
I'd also lak to no how thick shucks is on rowsheneers. Thick shucks means hit's gonna be awful cold.
Friends, I kudn't predick the weather without my bevy 'uv weather watchers. I want you'ins to no your humble reporter don't git pade nothin' neither fur tellin' the weather.
I'm tryin' to git The Donald to sind me onna 'em Stem'u'lus cheks, but I ain't got nothin' yit. I've jest a'bout run outta chewin' tobbaker.
Whin I beets The Donald at the nex 'lection, I'm gonna sind myself a Stem'u'lus chek. Then, I'm gonna sot down c'here in frunt 'uv the courthouse an' smoke myself onna 'em fine Cuban siggars. Folks kin cume by an' call me Pressydint Humble. I ain't bin so tickled since Pa changed the straw in the bed tick.
"Member, If'n you'ins wants to Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humber Fur Pressydint. Whin I'm pressydint, you'ins won't hafta tak a bath whin the weather gits cold.
