97 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 1922
Seeking a Good Place to Fish
Mr. Wm. R. Bailey of Norwood writes County Clerk C. M. Langdon wanting information regarding a good place to fish in Pulaski County. He says he has information that this county has some good fishing territory and he prefers to fish for bass and pike. Some of the anglers of Somerset might be able to tell the gentleman a good place to fish for his kind of finny tribe but it could also be said there are a few suckers in Somerset yet.
Strunk Kills Strunk
John Strunk is reported to have shot and killed his cousin, Ambrose Strunk, at Silerville last Saturday night. It is alleged that Ambrose Strunk came near the home of John Strunk when he was shot by John Strunk, inflicting a wound in the leg from which he bled to death.
John L. Strunk is the man who is alleged to have killed Hanulbal Ross at Red Jelico several years ago.
Mrs. Ingram Takes New Post
Mrs. Maggie Ingram has accepted a position as assistant in the County Clerk's office and is engaged in recording count settlements, etc., and doing other clerical work. She is a graduate of Somerset Business School and among other positions, has recently been with the R. J. Smith Co., wholesale grocers.
Teachers Eat
Together
A very unique and enjoyable affair was the luncheon given at the high school building last Friday evening when about 40 patrons gathered in honor of the teachers for a little get-acquainted meeting and luncheon.
Russell Returns
Jake Russell, deputy sheriff, who was taken to Covington last week on a government warrant, was released on bond and returned to his home here Monday.
Kills Husband
Mrs. Luella Bennett, 20, formerly of Casey County, stabbed to death Sunday night at Louisville her husband, Walter Bennett, 26, who she said was choking her in their room at 214 West Chestnut St.
Back in the Office
Mrs. Wilda Cecil Curtis has resumed her position as private secretary to the County Judge. Mrs. Curtis is busy going over the office files and looking after the clerical work of the office.
Colyer Buys a Ford
John Colyer, Jr., Wesley Ansel and Rick Sharp, all of Somerset, licensed new Fords this past week. All three were purchased from local dealer Paul Dexheimer.
"Red" Roberts Back
"Red" Roberts has returned to Danville after his vacation at a Michigan summer resort. Red won a place at the pinnacle of footballdom last year by his brilliant playing and at the end of the season was the most prominent figure on the gridiron in the world.
He is the captain of the "Praying Colonels" this season and some great stunts are expected from his wonderful team when they enter the 1922 arena.
It is said, though he gave much of his blood to his sick sister, he looks better than ever and is 15 pounds lighter than in 1921.
Using Country Coal
Many Somerset people are filling their coal bins with coal mined from Pulaski County mines, much of which is very good. Local miners and owners of coal properties in this county have been enjoying a good business since the railroad strike has been in progress and much "country coal" has been delivered to Somerset.
Examining Veterans
Miss Margaret Dugan, of the U.S. Veterans Bureau, has been in Somerset the past four days examining soldiers drawing compensation. About 150 boys have presented themselves for examination at the county court room.
First Lady Better
Latest reports from the bedside of Mrs. Warren G. Harding, wife of the President, indicate that the crisis in her condition has passed. Mrs. Harding has been very dangerously ill during the past week and the nation was much concerned over the hourly reports of her condition.
36 Years of Service
Rev. V. T. Willis of Science Hill was in Somerset Monday. Rev. Willis is a retired minister of the Methodist Church, having given 36 years to the ministry of his faith in active service when only 35 years are required to be eligible for the retirement list.
Notice to Public
The public is hereby notified that I will not be responsible for any obligations where my name is accepted on notes or other securities. - G. A. Lewis, Burnside.
County Court News
O. G. Petersen was appointed Deputy County Court Clerk.
Mrs. A. J. Wise was appointed guardian for Bessie and Ruth Waddle, infants of Howard H. and Della Waddle.
J. R. Yahnig was appointed administrator of the estate of Harry T. Yuhnig, deceased.
Oney Hargis was sworn as deputy county tax commissioner.
Joe Daulton was appointed deputy sheriff.
Making His Mark
W. A. Gilliland of Mark, was appointed deputy county court clerk.
Highly Respected "Aunt" Mercer Dies
"Aunt" Perlina Mercer, one of the county's aged and highly respected women, died at her home about two miles from Somerset on the Stanford Pike, last Sunday. She is survived by three daughters and three sons. Funeral services were conducted at the home Monday by Revs. Wesley Colyer and Mart Shadoan and burial in Dutton Graveyard.
After New Cars
Messrs. Will and Ed Curtis left Tuesday for Cincinnati to drive back a new Chevrolet roadster and an Oldsmobile Four for the Central Motor Co.
Mr. Ed Curtis, who has been employed at the Ferguson Shops, is at present with the Central Motor Co., in the mechanical department.
Catching Speedsters
It has been suggested by Mayor Norfleet that a motorcycle cop be added to the police force to catch auto speeders who insist on violating the speed laws of Somerset.
This is a good plan and the first place this cop should be stationed is near the school building on College Street. Some mother's child is going to be the victim of a serious accident caused by a careless driver on this street unless speeding is stopped.
"Jack Em Up"
A lady passed a representative of this paper on the street this week and said, "I wish you would give those fellows up there a 'jacking up'," referring to a public space where she had been to transact some business and observed several men playing cards. A hint to the wise is sufficient.
Opening New
Grocery
The Burnside news reporter to The Commonwealth says Sloan and Cheeks of that city will open a new grocery store in one of the new store rooms being erected on East Mt. Vernon St., in Somerset just as soon as the building is completed.
Lost
Pocketbook containing 15 or 20 dollars, currency and change, Saturday in Somerset or on Mt. Vernon Rd.
Reward: Arnold Hansford, Mark, Ky.
Marriage Licenses
Imel Parrigin, 30, and Ova Sloan, 21.
Clayton R. Penticuff, 25, and Zora Guthrie, 23.
Albert Edward Phelps, 20, and Martha Lee Sawyers, 22.
Malachi Gosser, 20, and Nancy W. Eastham, 23.
Arvil Dick, 27, and Lola Dick, 19.
Everet Vanover, 24, and Laura A. Bolton, 18.
Pleasant Godby, 23, and Mary Sneed, 19.
News from Sept. 13, 1985 - 34 Years Ago
Floyd Stepping Down
Pulaski Fiscal Court no longer has a member on the board of Operation Hope and its membership on the advisory board of the city-county ambulance service has been cut in half.
Second District Magistrate Louie Floyd resigned from both positions Wednesday, saying, "I'm not willing to put my family on the line when my vote doesn't have any force of law."
Because of "too many lawsuits" against the ambulance service in which he was not covered by county insurance, he decided to tender his resignation.
Clarification
Kimberly Nichols Taylor of 18 Happy Circle, Somerset, says she is not the Kimberly Taylor whose name appeared in last Wednesday's district court docket.
Concert Lineup
Jim Roberts and his band Sudden Impact are appearing in concert Sept. 13, at the Broadhead Fairgrounds in Brodhead, Ky. Also appearing is Sue Brock and the Bluegrass Tradition Band. A special appearance will be made by Bozo the Clown, giving free balloons to all the kids.
A First for Somerset Soccer
Somerset High's first-year soccer team notched its first-ever goal yesterday, but lost to homestanding St. Camillus 5-1.
Left wing Kevin Steele scored for SHS in the second half after taking an assist from right wing Brent Duell.
