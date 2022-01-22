'Meal Kits: Are they worth it?'

Today there is high demand for convenience in our society. As a result, meal kit services have become increasingly popular. These meal kits are mailed directly to your front door each week. These kits include recipes and pre-measured ingredients ready to be used right away. Since their beginning in 2012, meal kit services have grown into a $2.2-billion-dollar industry. There are more than 100 companies in the United States providing these meal-kit services that you can select from.
You may have seen an ad on TV or social media, received a flyer in the mail, or know someone who has tried them. Some meal kit providers advertise their kits to lose weight. Regardless, meal kit services are everywhere. Surprisingly, 1 in 5 U.S. adults has tried a meal-kit service. In a survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, about 39 percent have tried a service for a minimum of one week. Only 4 percent of those surveyed had used the service for over a year.
These delivery services promise ease, convenience, and time savings for you and your family. With the use of meal kits, the need to grocery shop and meal plan is gone. It is still necessary to spend time preparing the meal. On average, the preparation and cook time for meals in these kits is between 30-60 minutes. This does not include the time necessary to sit down and enjoy the meal.
Little research exists on the use of meal-kit delivery services. Some experts have begun to break down the benefits and drawbacks of the services. This information may help consumers decide if they are a good fit for their lifestyle.
One of the benefits is the variety of foods you will receive. Eating a variety of foods, especially fresh produce, is a great way to receive all the nutrients the body needs to work. For many people, the recipes provided in the meal kit delivery services increase the variety of vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein consumed. It allows individuals to try new foods, cooking styles, and food preparation methods they may not purchase or use on their own.
The most mentioned drawback of meal delivery kits is the cost. On average, the cost per meal per person from a delivery service is $10 to $11 dollars. This cost may be less expensive than dining out at sit down restaurants each time but is more expensive than grocery shopping and building homemade meals on your own. It should be considered that some companies offer heavy discounts upon initial sign up to bring in new customers, but those discounts typically do not last.
Some of our local grocery stores are also offering the meal-kits to their customers. Many of the store have ingredients bundled for meals that simply need to be taken home and prepared. Typically, these meals come at a much greater cost than purchasing ingredients separately throughout the store. If the cost is feasible for your family and lifestyle, make sure you are saving time with grocery shopping and meal planning and truly adding value with convenience to make it worth the financial investment. Find someone who has used a meal kit and ask about his or her experience before you sign up for the meal kits.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people, regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Green vegetables are so good for you, so try this Turnip Green Soup Recipe.
Turnip Green Soup
8 ounces, fresh turnip greens, chopped or ½ package, frozen turnip greens, chopped
8 ounces roasted turkey, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
½ cup fresh carrot, chopped
1 cup potato, peeled and diced
½ clove garlic, minced
1 15 ounce can white beans
1 14 ounce can chicken broth
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup water
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
If using fresh greens, cook until tender. Chop up fresh or frozen turnip greens, baked turkey, onion, and carrot. Peel and dice potato and garlic clove. Place chopped vegetables and chopped roasted turkey in a large soup pot. Drain and rinse white beans. Add the beans, chicken broth, salt, and 1 cup water or enough to cover all ingredients. Stir well. Place pot on stove and bring to a boil. Add red pepper flakes. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer one hour, stirring frequently. Will make 6 - 1 cup servings.
The follow classes will be offered at the Extension Office through this month by the FCS Agent.
Learn how to make beautiful cards you can send or give to your favorite people. This class will be held Monday, January 24, starting at 10:00 o'clock, at the Extension Office.
If you work with limited resource families and are interested in helping to address food insecurity in our community, please join us for the Hunger in Kentucky Class on Monday, January 24, starting at 1:00 o'clock.
Join us at the Extension Office and paint your favorite Snowman. The class will be held on Tuesday, January 25, starting at 1:00 o'clock. The cost is $20 and includes a 11 by 14 stretched canvas and all materials.
Wednesday, January 26 at 1:00 o'clock we will be making Personal Products at the Extension Office. Call the office to register, 679-6361.
Monday, January 31, at 1:00 o'clock you can ask questions about "Making a Will" or "Why You Need a Will" at the Extension Office. A local lawyer will be conducting the class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.