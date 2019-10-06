Meece Middle School fully believes that school attendance is a baseline factor for determining a student's success. Therefore, we are encouraging our students to be at school every single day. The state of Kentucky designated September 17th, as 'High Attendance Day'. On this day, we challenged our students to have a 100% attendance rate and we actually received 95.80%. Our students were rewarded for their efforts with a water balloon fight with the principals.
Regular attendance is essential for success in school. By attending class regularly, a student is more likely to keep up with the daily lessons and assignments, and achieve academic performance benchmarks on time. Research reflects that a child's attendance record is one of the strongest single predictors of their academic success. An example of this can be seen in math, where content knowledge is learned sequentially to gain mathematical understanding. If absences occur, a student may have difficulty fully understanding new concepts. Some students may be able to catch up, but others may fall behind because they have missed crucial steps in learning. Absences represent lost time in the classroom and a lost opportunity to learn.
School attendance is both a parent and student responsibility. Parents can help by instilling the habit of attending school every day at an early age and by staying interested in what their child is doing in school from day one all the way through graduation. Parents should stay involved by monitoring their child's progress and grades, contacting teachers with questions or concerns, and attending school functions and meetings.
Meece Middle School would like to say thank you to students and parents for making attendance a priority in their child's life.
