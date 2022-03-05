Meece Middle School recently held their annual spelling bee competition and the following students won their respective grade level: 5th grade winner was Bo Rigney, 6th grade winner was Brooke Church, 7th grade winner was Brady Burton and 8th grade winner was Caroline Horn. These grade level winners competed against each other on Friday, February 18, 2022 to determine the overall Meece Middle School Spelling Bee Champion. The competition was also part of the MMS Olympic Games Competition. Placing third place and taking the bronze metal was Bo Rigney, placing second place, taking the silver metal was Caroline Horn, and the overall winner, and taking the gold medal was Brady Burton.
Brady Burton will advance to the District Spelling Bee Competition at Pulaski County High School on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Meece Middle School is very proud of all our great spellers!
