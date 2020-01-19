Meece Middle School held Career Day on January 15, 2020. Various career professionals from our community volunteered their time to come and "be the teacher" for the day. Students were able to ask professional questions and be part of discussions about various careers. Special thanks to the follow career professionals:
Jennifer Witt - Lees Ford Marina
Andrea Keeney - Mill Springs Pizza
Presley Adams - Pulaski County Children's Library
Danny Ashlock - Anthem BCBS
"Francis Carter & Jennifer Ford- Liberty Nature Center"
Melissa Dye - Bridgeway Wellness Center
Nicole Weaver - Pulaski Detention Center
Kristy Coulter - Intrust Counseling
Darrin Litton - Campbellsville University
Chris Hall, Eric Sizemore & Heather Gambrel - Somerset Community College
Jennifer Cole - Pulaski County 4H
Pete Langdon - Somerset Police Department
Cody Pyles - Corps of Engineers
Greg Greene - East Kentucky Power Coop
Jaala Taylor - Phoenix Preferred Care
TJ Adkins - Pulaski Co. Extension Office Agriculture
Jason Weatherford & Katy Townsend - City of Somerset Parks & Recreation
Jonathan Perkins & Abdulali Benelonadani - Toyotetsu
Lyndsey Guffey - Citizen Bank
Josh Cimala - New Life Industries
South Kentucky RECC
We appreciate the businesses, parents, volunteers, and companies that took part in our Career Day. We have wonderful community partners and volunteers that devote many hours to helping our students plan and be prepared for their future. Meece Middle School would like to thank all those involved with our Career Day.
