Meece Middle School held Career Day on January 15, 2020. Various career professionals from our community volunteered their time to come and "be the teacher" for the day. Students were able to ask professional questions and be part of discussions about various careers. Special thanks to the follow career professionals:

Jennifer Witt - Lees Ford Marina

Andrea Keeney - Mill Springs Pizza

Presley Adams - Pulaski County Children's Library

Danny Ashlock - Anthem BCBS

"Francis Carter & Jennifer Ford- Liberty Nature Center"

Melissa Dye - Bridgeway Wellness Center

Nicole Weaver - Pulaski Detention Center

Kristy Coulter - Intrust Counseling

Darrin Litton - Campbellsville University

Chris Hall, Eric Sizemore & Heather Gambrel - Somerset Community College

Jennifer Cole - Pulaski County 4H

Pete Langdon - Somerset Police Department

Cody Pyles - Corps of Engineers

Greg Greene - East Kentucky Power Coop

Jaala Taylor - Phoenix Preferred Care

TJ Adkins - Pulaski Co. Extension Office Agriculture

Jason Weatherford & Katy Townsend - City of Somerset Parks & Recreation

Jonathan Perkins & Abdulali Benelonadani - Toyotetsu

Lyndsey Guffey - Citizen Bank

Josh Cimala - New Life Industries

South Kentucky RECC

We appreciate the businesses, parents, volunteers, and companies that took part in our Career Day. We have wonderful community partners and volunteers that devote many hours to helping our students plan and be prepared for their future. Meece Middle School would like to thank all those involved with our Career Day.

