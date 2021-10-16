Meece Middle School's PTA recently held a school-wide fundraiser candy sale, and the money raised will go directly to supporting student learning through-out the school year. On Friday, October 1, 2021, students who sold chocolate received their prizes that began with a DJ Glow Party where they celebrated with their friends and showed off their new dance moves. Our top seller was Miller Washam who sold 19 cases of chocolate. Michael Coffey and Kevin Wilson also received a top seller prize for selling 11 cases of chocolate. Meece Middle School would like to give a special shout-out to Chick-Fil-A for helping sponsor this successful event. Special thanks to our PTA and everyone that helped support Meece Middle School during our fundraiser.
Meece Middle School holds successful fundraiser
special to the cj
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Jerry Craig, 66, Eubank, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Most Popular
Articles
- There are no aborted fetal cells in vaccines
- Traffic stop leads to meth arrest
- Facebook removes God's Food Pantry page
- SCC buys Vally Oak property to expand educational offerings
- York facing new indictment
- Moonlight Festival to shine on Somerset this Saturday
- Somerset woman granted pretrial diversion after DUI accident
- Deputy judge back on duty after DUI suspension
- Facebook's removal of the pantry page is ludicrous
- Somerset’s Fall Clean-Up to begin next week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.